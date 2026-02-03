Venkat Rangarajan Joins DirectDefense as Vice President of Sales

Veteran cybersecurity sales leader brings 25+ years of experience scaling high-growth security organizations

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DirectDefense, a leading information security services company, today announced that Venkat Rangarajan, CISSP, has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Rangarajan will lead DirectDefense’s sales strategy, revenue growth initiatives, and go-to-market execution across its cybersecurity services portfolio.

Rangarajan brings more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity spanning sales leadership, services growth, and operational management. Prior to joining DirectDefense, he held senior sales leadership roles at Anvil Secure, Pondurance, and Rapid7, where he built and scaled high-performing sales organizations, drove consistent year-over-year revenue growth, and supported both startup and private-equity-backed environments.

“Venkat brings deep cybersecurity expertise, disciplined sales execution, and a customer-first mindset,” said Jim Broome, President and CTO of DirectDefense. “His experience leading sales organizations within security services and translating complex offerings into clear business value will be critical as we continue to grow and expand our market presence.”

Rangarajan will help drive growth by strengthening strategic client relationships and expanding market reach in alignment with DirectDefense’s scalable cybersecurity services enabled by the company’s platform-driven delivery model. This platform provides a transparent, consistent approach to service delivery without unnecessary cost or complexity.

“Customers need security services that are tailored and measurable,” said Venkat Rangarajan, Vice President of Sales. “Through scalable services delivered on our platform, DirectDefense helps organizations gain clarity, prioritize risk, and make confident, data-driven decisions that align strategies with what matters most to their business.”

About DirectDefense, Inc.

DirectDefense provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed security services for companies of all sizes. Focused on building security resiliency, the firm offers comprehensive security testing services with specialization in application security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance assurance testing. Its team of highly talented consultants has worked with the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, in industries such as power and utility, gaming, retail, financial, media, travel, aerospace, healthcare, and technology. More information can be found at www.directdefense.com.

