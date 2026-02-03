Vena To Acquire Acterys, Creating a New Category of Enterprise Performance Management: Orchestrated Planning

The acquisition unites finance foresight and IT innovation in the first Microsoft-native Orchestrated Planning environment, helping enterprises plan better and achieve more by turning strategy into aligned execution in real time.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#finance--Vena, the only complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Managility Pty Ltd, operating as Acterys (“Acterys”), the industry’s leading Power BI–based operational planning and app development platform, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.

This acquisition unlocks a category-defining way for enterprises to combine planning, analytics, and application development within the Microsoft tools they already trust to run their business. By combining Vena’s Excel-native financial planning and analysis (FP&A) capabilities with Acterys’ proprietary Power BI write-back engine and unified analytics within Microsoft Fabric, Vena is creating the first Microsoft-native environment for Orchestrated Planning, an operating model that moves organizations beyond integrated planning into fully orchestrated and agentic AI-powered execution.

Orchestrated Planning is the next stage in planning maturity. It harmonizes and automates every component of planning and execution cycles — people, processes, technologies and data — ensuring the entire organization is empowered with insight and foresight, and that decisions and actions align with strategic goals. Where integrated planning connects plans, Orchestrated Planning aligns decisions and actions, turning planning and execution into enterprise-wide performance momentum.

Together, Vena and Acterys bring Orchestrated Planning to life by giving Finance and IT a shared, trusted environment to build, extend, and operationalize real-time functional and operational planning and scenario modeling at scale. Vena equips Finance with an Excel-native FP&A foundation powered by real-time data, while Acterys provides IT with Power BI write-back and Fabric-based data analytics to connect financial models and purpose-built operational applications. The result is AI-powered planning that aligns strategy, systems, and execution across the enterprise.

“Our vision has always been to help companies run better by connecting people, data and processes,” said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. “With Acterys, we’re unlocking the full potential of the Microsoft ecosystem by helping enterprises that leverage Excel, Power BI and other Microsoft technology to meaningfully increase the value they are creating for their teams, organization and the customers they support.”

“Vena and Acterys bring together the best of both worlds—Excel for Finance and Power BI for IT—to deliver a unified planning and analytics experience,” said Mike Zack, CEO, Acterys. “It’s the solution enterprises have been waiting for to align strategy, systems and execution across the Microsoft stack.”

Serving more than 300 global organizations, Acterys enables CIOs, IT leaders and business innovators to build and scale custom planning, analytics and data applications within Power BI and Microsoft Fabric. Both platforms are available via the Microsoft Marketplace, enabling faster procurement and, with Vena, direct Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) decrements.

About Vena

Vena Solutions Inc. ("Vena") is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft ecosystem for finance and IT teams everywhere. Thousands of leading enterprises rely on Vena to connect planning, analytics and execution. Learn more at venasolutions.com.

About Acterys

Acterys provides enterprise-grade planning, analytics and application development solutions for Microsoft Power BI, Azure and Fabric. Its modular, scalable platform empowers organizations to build connected, data-driven applications at scale. Visit Acterys.com for more information.

