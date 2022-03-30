Home Business Wire Velodyne Lidar to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit
Velodyne Lidar to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VLDR #VLDR–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company, known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, announces participation in the BofA Securities 2022 Global Automotive Summit taking place at the JW Marriott Essex House in New York, NY, on April 12th and April 13th, 2022.

Management will present on Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, at 2:05 p.m. ET and host individual and small group investor meetings on the same day. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Velodyne’s investor relations website at investors.velodynelidar.com.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality, and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

