Velodyne Lidar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

- Sold 4,900+ sensor units in Q4, achieving a quarterly record
- Shipped 15,000+ sensors in 2021, bringing lifetime total to 67,000+
- Delivered $17.5 million and $61.9 million in revenue in Q4 and full year 2021; respectively
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VLDR #4QFY21–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- 4,900+ sensor units shipped, including 900+ solid state sensors, bringing the 2021 total to 15,000+ sensors shipped, 2,400+ of which were solid state sensors
- $17.5 million in revenue, up 34.3% compared to third quarter of 2021
- $294.4 million of cash and short-term investments as of December 31, 2021
“Lidar is going to transform virtually every industry as we know it, creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable world. Velodyne Lidar is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “We expect the first wave of lidar commercialization to be dominated by industrial automation, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure. These industries are estimated to reach a $2.8 billion total available market by 2026, according to YOLE. By supplying high-performance lidar at scale into these early autonomous markets, Velodyne expects to expand our technologies and further our leadership in low-cost, high-quality, volume manufacturing. This will enhance our advantage in the second wave of lidar growth – autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) – bringing our total available market estimate to $5.7 billion by 2026, according to YOLE.
“During the fourth quarter of 2021, we achieved record quarterly sensor shipments, bringing our lifetime shipments to more than 67,000. In 2022, we plan to focus on four strategic pillars to make lidar ubiquitous and accelerate our path to profitable revenue growth:
- Driving lidar volume in early autonomous markets including industrial, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure,
- Developing high performance sensors at a price point to accelerate mass adoption,
- Expanding our software to deliver complete autonomous vision solutions to customers, and
- Leading the industry in operational and manufacturing excellence.
“Velodyne has the right technologies and the proven ability to produce high performance lidar at scale. In 2022 and beyond, we will build on this foundation with a game-changing portfolio of AI-powered, autonomous vision solutions while driving revenue growth and profitability with our existing products. We are excited to lead the way as lidar revolutionizes our lives and makes our communities safer,” concluded Tewksbury.
Recent Corporate Highlights
- Entered into a warrant agreement with Amazon. The warrants will vest over time, based on discretionary payments to Velodyne by Amazon of up to $200 million.
- Achieved the 100-partner milestone through the “Automated with Velodyne” (AwV) program.
- Signed five-year sales agreement for lidar sensors with QinetiQ Inc., a leading defense and security company, to provide perception and mapping capabilities across its unmanned ground vehicle portfolio.
- Won a patent challenge from Quanergy, upholding Velodyne’s groundbreaking technology and patented intellectual property for surround view lidar.
- Selected as a finalist for the 24th Annual 2022 SXSW Innovation Awards in the “Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery” category for its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution.
- Named the new CEO, Dr. Theodore L. Tewksbury, who has a proven track record of scaling new technologies into profitable growth businesses.
- Hired Dr. Anurag Gupta as EVP of Engineering to lead the team in advancing Velodyne’s robust portfolio of high value lidar hardware and software solutions.
- Appointed Virginia Boulet, a corporate governance expert, and Ernest E. Maddock, an operations, technology, and corporate finance executive, to the board of directors.
Financial Summary: Fourth Quarter of 2021 Compared to Third Quarter of 2021
-
Total revenue increased to $17.5 million, compared to $13.1 million.
- Product revenue grew to $13.7 million, up from $11.8 million.
- License and services revenue grew to $3.9 million, compared to $1.3 million.
- GAAP gross profit improved to $2.7 million from a gross loss of $4.7 million. Non-GAAP gross profit improved $7.4 million to $3.2 million from a gross loss of $4.2 million, primarily due to the benefit of higher sales volumes and increased sensor licensing revenue.
- GAAP operating expenses were $40.3 million, compared to $50.0 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $35.2 million, compared to $33.4 million, primarily due to an increase investment in technology.
- GAAP net loss was $37.5 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $54.7 million, or $0.28 per share. Non-GAAP net loss was $31.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to $37.5 million, $0.19 per share.
- At December 31, 2021, the company had $294.4 million in cash and short-term investments, compared to $350.3 million at December 31, 2020.
Financial Highlights: 2021 Compared to 2020
- Total revenue was $61.9 million, comprised of $48.0 million in product revenue and $13.9 million in license and services revenue. This compares to $95.4 million in 2020, of which $68.4 million was product revenue, including a one-time $11.1 million stocking fee, and $27.0 million was license and services revenue.
- GAAP net loss was $212.2 million, compared to $149.9 million in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $129.8 million, compared to $65.1 million in 2020.
A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.
First Quarter 2022 Guidance
Due to an increasingly dynamic supply and demand environment, management is shifting to a quarterly guidance practice in 2022.
Revenue is expected to range between $10 million and $12 million for first quarter 2022, driven by shipments of product to the company’s global customer base. Guidance excludes an estimate of the non-cash contra revenue charges of $5.0 million to $7.5 million vesting in the first quarter of 2022 expected to result from the issuance to Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC of a warrant (the “Amazon Warrant”) to purchase up to an aggregate of 39,594,032 shares of the company’s common stock, subject to adjustment and vesting in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the Amazon Warrant.
About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
24,064
|
|
|
$
|
204,648
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
270,357
|
|
|
|
145,636
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
8,881
|
|
|
|
13,979
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
9,299
|
|
|
|
18,132
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
14,822
|
|
|
|
22,319
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
327,423
|
|
|
|
404,714
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
14,710
|
|
|
|
16,805
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
1,189
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
724
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
12,962
|
|
|
|
8,440
|
|
Other assets
|
|
18,413
|
|
|
|
937
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
375,421
|
|
|
$
|
432,712
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
5,105
|
|
|
$
|
7,721
|
|
Accrued expense and other current liabilities
|
|
35,651
|
|
|
|
50,349
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
6,348
|
|
|
|
7,323
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
47,104
|
|
|
|
65,393
|
|
Long-term tax liabilities
|
|
443
|
|
|
|
569
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
28,611
|
|
|
|
25,927
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
76,158
|
|
|
|
91,889
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
825,988
|
|
|
|
656,717
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(412
|
)
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(526,333
|
)
|
|
|
(315,682
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
299,263
|
|
|
|
340,823
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
375,421
|
|
|
$
|
432,712
|
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
$
|
13,657
|
|
|
$
|
11,782
|
|
|
$
|
14,407
|
|
|
$
|
48,002
|
|
|
$
|
68,355
|
|
License and services
|
|
3,885
|
|
|
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
3,439
|
|
|
|
13,922
|
|
|
|
27,007
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
17,542
|
|
|
|
13,060
|
|
|
|
17,846
|
|
|
|
61,924
|
|
|
|
95,362
|
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product
|
|
14,758
|
|
|
|
17,716
|
|
|
|
23,088
|
|
|
|
67,313
|
|
|
|
69,115
|
|
License and services
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
525
|
|
|
|
1,131
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
14,850
|
|
|
|
17,800
|
|
|
|
23,187
|
|
|
|
67,838
|
|
|
|
70,246
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
2,692
|
|
|
|
(4,740
|
)
|
|
|
(5,341
|
)
|
|
|
(5,914
|
)
|
|
|
25,116
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
22,255
|
|
|
|
20,221
|
|
|
|
48,427
|
|
|
|
77,863
|
|
|
|
88,080
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
7,227
|
|
|
|
6,547
|
|
|
|
18,955
|
|
|
|
68,025
|
|
|
|
31,753
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
10,867
|
|
|
|
23,271
|
|
|
|
38,790
|
|
|
|
70,307
|
|
|
|
65,732
|
|
Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,529
|
)
|
Restructuring
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
40,349
|
|
|
|
50,039
|
|
|
|
106,113
|
|
|
|
216,195
|
|
|
|
179,020
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(37,657
|
)
|
|
|
(54,779
|
)
|
|
|
(111,454
|
)
|
|
|
(222,109
|
)
|
|
|
(153,904
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
448
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
53
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
10,150
|
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(37,474
|
)
|
|
|
(54,698
|
)
|
|
|
(111,443
|
)
|
|
|
(211,591
|
)
|
|
|
(153,948
|
)
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
|
(4,084
|
)
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(37,470
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,712
|
)
|
|
$
|
(111,457
|
)
|
|
$
|
(212,236
|
)
|
|
$
|
(149,864
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.01
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
197,385,362
|
|
|
|
196,204,671
|
|
|
|
173,888,792
|
|
|
|
193,982,168
|
|
|
|
148,088,589
|
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2021
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(37,470
|
)
|
|
$
|
(111,457
|
)
|
|
$
|
(212,236
|
)
|
|
$
|
(149,864
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,244
|
|
|
|
2,053
|
|
|
|
8,452
|
|
|
|
8,394
|
|
Reduction of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets
|
|
764
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,052
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Write-off of deferred IPO costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,548
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
5,718
|
|
|
|
91,259
|
|
|
|
87,088
|
|
|
|
91,500
|
|
Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,529
|
)
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
|
511
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accretion on short-term investments
|
|
613
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
5,440
|
|
|
|
2,506
|
|
|
|
(2,627
|
)
|
Inventories, net
|
|
2,560
|
|
|
|
(1,710
|
)
|
|
|
8,833
|
|
|
|
1,619
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
|
(3,960
|
)
|
|
|
(2,339
|
)
|
|
|
(1,078
|
)
|
|
|
172
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
(2,813
|
)
|
|
|
(2,814
|
)
|
|
|
(5,022
|
)
|
|
|
(11,253
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
(305
|
)
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
53
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
523
|
|
|
|
(2,501
|
)
|
|
|
(2,829
|
)
|
|
|
687
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
|
3,132
|
|
|
|
(554
|
)
|
|
|
(6,680
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
(1,228
|
)
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
(2,968
|
)
|
|
|
2,891
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(30,434
|
)
|
|
|
(18,810
|
)
|
|
|
(120,670
|
)
|
|
|
(68,437
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|
|
(2,428
|
)
|
|
|
(1,080
|
)
|
|
|
(5,641
|
)
|
|
|
(3,277
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,275
|
|
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|
|
14,215
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
26,422
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
|
73,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
188,223
|
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
|
(90,994
|
)
|
|
|
(145,725
|
)
|
|
|
(340,951
|
)
|
|
|
(145,725
|
)
|
Investment in notes receivable
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(750
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(6,207
|
)
|
|
|
(146,805
|
)
|
|
|
(132,697
|
)
|
|
|
(134,527
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
19,919
|
|
Proceeds from (payments for) Business Combination, net of transaction costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,264
|
)
|
|
|
(20,005
|
)
|
|
|
247,039
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,802
|
)
|
Proceeds from warrant exercises, net of issuance costs of $52
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
73,713
|
|
|
|
89,270
|
|
|
|
73,713
|
|
Proceeds from common stock issuance under equity incentive plans
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax withholding payment for vested equity awards
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Cash paid for IPO costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,143
|
)
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
3,560
|
|
|
|
72,449
|
|
|
|
72,788
|
|
|
|
347,726
|
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(39
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(118
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(33,080
|
)
|
|
|
(93,205
|
)
|
|
|
(180,584
|
)
|
|
|
144,644
|
|
Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|
|
57,144
|
|
|
|
297,853
|
|
|
|
204,648
|
|
|
|
60,004
|
|
Ending cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
24,064
|
|
|
$
|
204,648
|
|
|
$
|
24,064
|
|
|
$
|
204,648
|
|
VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
Sept. 30, 2021
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Gross profit (loss) on GAAP basis
|
$
|
2,692
|
|
|
$
|
(4,740
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,341
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,914
|
)
|
|
$
|
25,116
|
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
|
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
(36
|
) %
|
|
|
(30
|
) %
|
|
|
(10
|
) %
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
545
|
|
|
|
7,415
|
|
|
|
2,352
|
|
|
|
7,417
|
|
Gross profit (loss) on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
3,237
|
|
|
$
|
(4,195
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,074
|
|
|
$
|
(3,562
|
)
|
|
$
|
32,533
|
|
Gross margin on non-GAAP basis
|
|
18
|
%
|
|
|
(32
|
) %
|
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
|
(6
|
) %
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses on GAAP basis
|
$
|
40,349
|
|
|
$
|
50,039
|
|
|
$
|
106,113
|
|
|
$
|
216,195
|
|
|
$
|
179,020
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
(5,267
|
)
|
|
|
(16,262
|
)
|
|
|
(83,844
|
)
|
|
|
(88,499
|
)
|
|
|
(84,083
|
)
|
Legal settlements
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
(275
|
)
|
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
|
(1,270
|
)
|
|
|
(2,584
|
)
|
Gain from sale of held-for-sale assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,529
|
|
Write-off of deferred IPO costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,548
|
)
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
(96
|
)
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
(385
|
)
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(984
|
)
|
Operating expenses on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
35,222
|
|
|
$
|
33,406
|
|
|
$
|
22,126
|
|
|
$
|
126,027
|
|
|
$
|
94,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(37,657
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,779
|
)
|
|
$
|
(111,454
|
)
|
|
$
|
(222,109
|
)
|
|
$
|
(153,904
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
16,807
|
|
|
|
91,259
|
|
|
|
90,851
|
|
|
|
91,500
|
|
Legal settlements
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
Gain from sale of held-for-sale assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,529
|
)
|
Write-off of deferred IPO costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,548
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
Operating loss on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(31,985
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,601
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,052
|
)
|
|
$
|
(129,589
|
)
|
|
$
|
(62,432
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
$
|
53
|
|
|
$
|
(22
|
)
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
10,150
|
|
|
$
|
(90
|
)
|
Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other income (expense), net on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
53
|
|
|
$
|
(22
|
)
|
|
$
|
15
|
|
|
$
|
26
|
|
|
$
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
645
|
|
|
$
|
(4,084
|
)
|
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,679
|
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(4
|
)
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
14
|
|
|
$
|
645
|
|
|
$
|
2,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss on GAAP basis
|
$
|
(37,470
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,712
|
)
|
|
$
|
(111,457
|
)
|
|
$
|
(212,236
|
)
|
|
$
|
(149,864
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes
|
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
16,807
|
|
|
|
91,259
|
|
|
|
90,851
|
|
|
|
91,500
|
|
Legal settlements
|
|
(250
|
)
|
|
|
275
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
1,270
|
|
|
|
2,584
|
|
Gain from sale of held-for-sale assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,529
|
)
|
Write-off of deferred IPO costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,548
|
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
Gain from forgiveness of PPP loan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,124
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP tax reconciling adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(6,679
|
)
|
Net loss on non-GAAP basis
|
$
|
(31,798
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,534
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,055
|
)
|
|
$
|
(129,840
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,071
|
)
|
Net loss per share on GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.64
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.01
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares on GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
197,385,362
|
|
|
|
196,204,671
|
|
|
|
173,888,792
|
|
|
|
193,982,168
|
|
|
|
148,088,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.67
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.44
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares on non-GAAP basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
197,385,362
|
|
|
|
196,204,671
|
|
|
|
173,888,792
|
|
|
|
193,982,168
|
|
|
|
148,088,589
|
