Velodyne Lidar Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

– Reported Q1 2022 revenue of $6.2 million, at the top end of guidance –

– Delivered billings of $11.5 million –

– Provided Q2 2022 guidance of revenue of $9.5 million to $12.0 million and billings of $12.0 million to $14.0 million –

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), the leading lidar company known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“In the first quarter, we continued to see strong customer demand across all our target markets,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “Even in the face of supply chain headwinds, our solid execution delivered billings and revenues at the high end of our expectations, and we were able to partially offset our increased component costs via pricing. During the quarter, we made solid progress on our comprehensive organizational transformation to position Velodyne to provide our customers with full stack intelligent vision solutions to accelerate their development of autonomous systems.”

First Quarter of 2022 Financial Summary

The first quarter of 2022 marked the commencement of accounting for the warrants associated with the Amazon agreement that was announced on February 4, 2022. The primary impact of this accounting is that reported revenues will diverge from cash flow, which is not impacted by the required revenue accounting. As a result, Velodyne is expanding the financial information it will report to provide more perspective on the company’s underlying business performance by including a billings metric. Billings represents the dollar value of products and services provided during the current period and invoiced to the customer.

For the first quarter of 2022, compared to fourth quarter of 2021:

Total revenue was $6.2 million and includes $5.3 million impact of the Amazon warrant. Total product revenue was $4.4 million and includes to the $5.3 million non-cash contra revenue related to the Amazon warrant, compared to $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition to the warrant impact, the decrease reflects supply chain constraints, which were partially mitigated by price increases. First quarter 2022 sensor sales were over 2,350 units and weighted ASPs increased approximately 48% from the fourth quarter of 2021. License and services revenue was $1.8 million, compared to $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included an annual royalty of $2.4 million accrued at year end.

Billings were $11.5 million, compared to billings of $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Billings were impacted by supply chain constraints, which were partially mitigated by price increases.

GAAP gross loss was $9.3 million, including the $5.3 million non-cash contra revenue, compared to a gross profit of $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross loss was $8.8 million, including the $5.3 million non-cash contra revenue, compared to a gross profit of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating expenses were $39.6 million, compared to $40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $35.0 million, compared to $35.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss, including the $5.3 million non-cash contra revenue, was $49.1 million, or $(0.25) per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $(0.19) per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net loss, including the $5.3 million non-cash contra revenue, was $44.0 million, or $(0.22) per share, compared to $31.8 million, $(0.16) per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At March 31, 2022, the company had $256.4 million in cash and short-term investments, compared to $294.4 million at December 31, 2021.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is provided in the tables below.

Second Quarter of 2022 Guidance

Reflecting continued demand and ongoing supply chain challenges for second quarter of 2022, billings are expected to range between $12.0 million to $14.0 million and revenues are expected to range from $9.5 million to $12.0 million, offset by $2.0 million to $2.5 million in non-cash contra revenue related to the Amazon warrant.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Velodyne won the 2022 SXSW Innovation Award in the “Smart Cities, Transportation & Delivery” category for its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS).

Russelsheim am Main, Germany selected Velodyne’s IIS to create a city-wide system for truck passage control.

Velodyne demonstrated its full stack vision solutions for robotics, industrial and trucking at XPONENTIAL 2022.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic both on Velodyne’s business and those of its customers and suppliers; supply chain issues in the semiconductor market; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; the timing of revenue from existing customers, including uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties related to Velodyne Lidar’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products and future revenue opportunities, including projects that are not yet signed or awarded; charges related to the vesting of the Amazon Warrant; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne Lidar’s products in a variety of industries; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; rising costs adversely affecting Velodyne’s profitability; uncertainties related to Velodyne Lidar’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne Lidar or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne Lidar’s intellectual property; Velodyne Lidar’s ability to partner with and rely on third party manufacturers; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne Lidar’s products and services; and changes in applicable laws or regulations.

Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Velodyne Lidar’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. Velodyne Lidar undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Billings

Billings represents the dollar value of products and services provided during the current period and invoiced to the customer. Management uses this metric to track commercial growth, establish performance targets, and make budgeting and operating decisions. Billings does not include the effect of the contra revenue associated with the warrants.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we believe the non‑GAAP measures of non-GAAP gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non‑GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, and non‑GAAP net loss per share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, litigation settlements and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles assets. We believe that non‑GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non‑GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non‑GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly‑titled non‑GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are used in this press release.

About Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,119 $ 24,064 Short-term investments 225,326 270,357 Accounts receivable, net 7,534 8,881 Inventories, net 12,498 9,299 Prepaid and other current assets 13,090 14,822 Total current assets 289,567 327,423 Property, plant and equipment, net 14,572 14,710 Goodwill 1,189 1,189 Intangible assets, net 586 724 Contract assets 9,182 12,962 Other assets 17,754 18,413 Total assets $ 332,850 $ 375,421 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,130 $ 5,105 Accrued expense and other current liabilities 32,564 35,651 Contract liabilities 5,656 6,348 Total current liabilities 45,350 47,104 Long-term tax liabilities 445 443 Other long-term liabilities 27,401 28,611 Total liabilities 73,196 76,158 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 20 20 Additional paid-in capital 836,229 825,988 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,141 ) (412 ) Accumulated deficit (575,454 ) (526,333 ) Total stockholders’ equity 259,654 299,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 332,850 $ 375,421

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 March 31,



2021 Revenue: Product $ 4,362 $ 13,657 $ 10,593 License and services 1,818 3,885 7,133 Total revenue 6,180 17,542 17,726 Cost of revenue: Product 15,196 14,758 15,629 License and services 267 92 179 Total cost of revenue 15,463 14,850 15,808 Gross profit (loss) (9,283 ) 2,692 1,918 Operating expenses: Research and development 21,297 22,255 18,378 Sales and marketing 6,005 7,227 7,075 General and administrative 12,317 10,867 17,036 Total operating expenses 39,619 40,349 42,489 Operating loss (48,902 ) (37,657 ) (40,571 ) Interest income 227 127 103 Interest expense (3 ) 3 (36 ) Other income (expense), net 4 53 (17 ) Loss before income taxes (48,674 ) (37,474 ) (40,521 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 447 (4 ) 296 Net loss $ (49,121 ) $ (37,470 ) $ (40,817 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 198,166,060 197,385,362 189,222,807

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (49,121 ) $ (40,817 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,172 2,053 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 670 787 Stock-based compensation 4,938 11,530 Reduction of revenue related to stock warrant granted to a customer 5,303 — Provision for doubtful accounts — 1,682 Amortization of investment premium or discount, net 427 — Other (1 ) 161 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,347 (1,172 ) Inventories, net (3,199 ) (2,762 ) Prepaid and other current assets 2,249 1,702 Contract assets 3,262 (2,438 ) Other assets 41 (2 ) Accounts payable 2,114 (3,856 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,832 ) (3,867 ) Contract liabilities (1,677 ) 1,892 Net cash used in operating activities (35,307 ) (35,107 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (1,545 ) (601 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 14,499 2,000 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 64,750 7,000 Purchase of short-term investments (35,358 ) (91,932 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 42,346 (83,533 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of transaction costs related to Business Combination — (20,006 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises, net of issuance costs — 89,222 Tax withholding payment for vested equity awards — (37 ) Net cash provided by financing activities — 69,179 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 16 18 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,055 (49,443 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 24,064 204,648 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 31,119 $ 155,205

VELODYNE LIDAR, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 March 31,



2021 Gross profit (loss) on GAAP basis $ (9,283 ) $ 2,692 $ 1,918 Gross margin on GAAP basis (150 ) % 15 % 11 % Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 528 545 811 Gross profit (loss) on non-GAAP basis $ (8,755 ) $ 3,237 $ 2,729 Gross margin on non-GAAP basis (142 ) % 18 % 15 % Operating expenses on GAAP basis $ 39,619 $ 40,349 $ 42,489 Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes (4,474 ) (5,267 ) (13,345 ) Legal settlements — 250 (450 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (96 ) (110 ) (96 ) Operating expenses on non-GAAP basis $ 35,049 $ 35,222 $ 28,598 Operating loss on GAAP basis $ (48,902 ) $ (37,657 ) $ (40,571 ) Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 5,002 5,812 14,156 Legal settlements — (250 ) 450 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 96 110 96 Operating loss on non-GAAP basis $ (43,804 ) $ (31,985 ) $ (25,869 ) Net loss on GAAP basis $ (49,121 ) $ (37,470 ) $ (40,817 ) Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes 5,002 5,812 14,156 Legal settlements — (250 ) 450 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 96 110 96 Net loss on non-GAAP basis $ (44,023 ) $ (31,798 ) $ (26,115 ) Net loss per share on GAAP basis Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares on GAAP basis Basic and diluted 198,166,060 197,385,362 189,222,807 Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis Basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted-average shares on non-GAAP basis Basic and diluted 198,166,060 197,385,362 189,222,807

