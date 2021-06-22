Velodyne Lidar, MADD Partner to Advance Understanding of Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Partnership for Promoting Safe Roadways

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VelodyneLidar—Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced it is partnering for the third year with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) on a public education initiative, focusing on the safety benefits of autonomous vehicle technology. The Velodyne and MADD partnership includes educational programs, awareness campaigns and co-sponsored events to continue to build public acceptance of autonomous technology with the goal of reducing and eventually eliminating impaired driving collisions.





To celebrate the third-year together, Natasha Thomas, MNM, Executive Director, MADD Northern California, will be the featured guest on a Velodyne Lidar LIVE! episode on August 20 at 10 a.m. PDT. During the webinar, Thomas will address the role of autonomous vehicle technology in moving towards the goal of zero deaths caused by drunk driving.

Since its founding, MADD has helped reduce the number of drunk driving deaths by half while serving nearly one million victims of this violent, preventable crime. Yet drunk driving continues to claim more than 10,000 lives every year, accounting for more deaths on the nation’s roads than any other cause. Fully autonomous vehicle technology has the potential to help prevent impaired driving and reduce collisions on roadways.

“For almost 41 years, MADD has worked to change behaviors and attitudes toward drunk driving, with a great deal of success. But we have learned that technology is essential to getting us to our goal of zero deaths caused by drunk driving,” said MADD National President Alex Otte. “Autonomous vehicle technology holds the incredible promise of helping us eliminate drunk driving. That’s why we are so excited to partner with Velodyne.”

“Velodyne and MADD share a commitment to advancing safety on our roadways,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “We believe that autonomous vehicles are an essential part of making our roadways safer, especially against drunk drivers. As a proud sponsor of MADD, together, we are working to educate the public on the safety benefits of autonomous vehicles so the technology realizes its full potential.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 400,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit http://www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, competition. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne’s and its customers’ businesses; Velodyne’s ability to manage growth; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Velodyne Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@velodyne.com

Media

Codeword



Liv Allen



velodyne@codeword.com