Velodyne Lidar LIVE! Digital Learning Series Returns for Season 2

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VelodyneLidar—Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced the second season of its digital learning series called Velodyne Lidar LIVE! begins March 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The series leads off with a “TechTalk” featuring two Velodyne lidar experts in a deep dive conversation about the Velarray M1600 sensor and Vella Development Kit (VDK) software. The session explores how these products provide a full-stack solution to accelerate development and time to market for ever-evolving autonomous technologies.





To register for episodes of the free Velodyne Lidar Live! webinar series visit: https://velodynelidar.com/events/.

Velodyne Lidar LIVE! looks at lidar-enabled technology and its applications, as well as public policy topics that address improving people’s lives in a world in motion. The educational webinars, which run regularly through the end of the year, feature conversations with industry experts that are shaping mobility to make it safer, more efficient and sustainable. The episodes look at how innovative autonomous solutions are transforming industries including industrial, robotics, intelligent infrastructure and automotive.

This year’s episodes follow a very successful premiere season, which attracted thousands of viewers. The audience included autonomous solution developers, industry experts, government and educational institutions. Season one is available on Velodyne’s YouTube channel.

This season’s episodes feature:

In the March 25 TechTalk session (click here to register), Velodyne’s Sherwin Cabatic and Christopher Thompson discuss using the Velarray M1600 and VDK to develop autonomous applications. The Velarray M1600 provides outstanding near-field perception for safe navigation in diverse environmental conditions. The VDK makes it easy for developers to advance innovation cycles by pairing Velodyne’s Vella perception software with the company’s lidar sensors.

Asad Lesani, Co-Founder and CEO of Bluecity, discussing Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS), which combines Velodyne’s award-winning lidar sensors and Bluecity’s AI software. The session looks at the immediate benefits that IIS provides to city teams in improving traffic operations, urban planning and advancing Vision Zero traffic safety goals.

Renu Robotics reviewing its Renubot, a fully autonomous, all-electric mower, which helps solar and energy facilities cut costs, time and carbon emissions. The session covers how the market-leading Renubot is creating the future of off-road autonomous, carbon-free systems that improve quality of life.

EasyMile discussing how its lidar-based autonomous vehicles are helping to change the way communities and companies provide new passenger transport services and move goods in intralogistics processes at factories, logistics centers and airports.

ROBORACE reviewing how the company provides an opportunity for the public to see the superhuman things that autonomous racing cars can do on the track while driving at high speed in close proximity. It also will look at an early competition in Season One of the ROBORACE Championship.

“Velodyne Lidar LIVE! has been wildly popular with viewers, so we are delivering new episodes that discuss the fascinating developments in autonomy and mobility,” said Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer, Velodyne Lidar. “There is a very practical focus to the series. The sessions examine cutting-edge technologies and applications that are available and deployed today. This is an incredibly exciting time for the lidar industry, and viewers will get to learn about how autonomous solutions are improving lives, communities and industries.”

