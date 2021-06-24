Velocity’s Account Revenue Solution™ Selected as a Winner in NAFCU’s 2021 Innovation Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AccountRevenueSolution–Velocity Solutions announces that their Account Revenue Solution™ has been selected as a winner in the NAFCU Services 2021 Innovation Awards. The annual NAFCU Services Innovation Awards program recognizes some of the most valuable contributions to the credit union industry. Entries include groundbreaking advancements in technology, software, digital media, campaigns, and more. A panel of esteemed judges from different segments of the credit union industry evaluate entries based on degree of innovation and impact on credit union success. The Innovation Awards program gives credit unions a set of vetted and tested solutions to continue building their competitive advantage.





The Account Revenue Solution™ helps credit unions leverage big data and digital strategies to more successfully onboard new accounts, drive non-interest income, boost transactional activity and encourage cross-selling, while providing a rewarding experience for a credit union’s members.

“We are thrilled to be selected as an Innovation Award Winner,” said Steve Swanston, EVP of Velocity Solutions. “The Account Revenue Solution™ is an innovative product that provides the best and only solution in the industry for boosting performance at each stage of the checking account life cycle in an integrated software-as-a-service package. We have worked hard on this solution, and we have seen it exceed our clients’ goals and expectations time and again. It is truly rewarding to receive this recognition from such a trusted authority in the credit union space.”

From Randy Salser: President, NAFCU Services

“Major congratulations to our 2021 Innovation Award winners. We’re so excited about these Preferred Partners, and all the innovative and passionate work they continue to put into progressing our industry. They’re spanning every need, with a deep understanding of the digital transformation and user experience developments that impact member retention and growth on a day-to-day basis. They’re not just fostering collaboration and ingenuity in our credit unions, but in our communities at large.”

All finalists will present a 5-minute demo of their solutions during NAFCU’s virtual Innovation Spotlight on July 28th. To see the complete list of finalists and winners of NAFCU’s 2021 Innovation Awards, visit: https://www.nafcu.org/innovationawards/.

To learn more about Velocity Solutions’ Account Revenue Solution™, visit www.myvelocity.com/ars

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

Contacts

Beth Planakis

Director of Marketing

954-847-5812

beth@myvelocity.com