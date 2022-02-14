Velocity Solutions Releases Exclusive “Overdraft Strategy Playbook” to Help Financial Institutions with their Consumer Liquidity Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CommunityBanks–Velocity Solutions has released “The Overdraft Strategy Playbook,” an original publication produced by a collaboration of Velocity’s executives, attorneys, data scientists and strategists.





Some of the highlights of this 55-page Playbook, created exclusively for Velocity clients, include:

An overview of the legislative, regulatory and competitive landscapes affecting the overdraft space

Several innovative overdraft fee strategies and alternatives

Best practices to position your institution for regulatory safety in a time of increased scrutiny

How an analytic engine can create better visibility for managing consumer short-term liquidity options

Extensive data, charts and tables, including actual case studies based on Velocity client data

“With all of the recent headlines around overdraft and its associated fees, our bank and credit union clients need a clear playbook on how to respond,” said Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. “Our goal in developing this Playbook is to go beyond the headlines to the reality of what’s happening and how it impacts Main Street America—the communities that many of our clients serve. The press is focusing on only a small part of the story, ignoring what overdraft really means to consumers across this country who have varying circumstances, and community financial institutions are in the best position to help them.”

The Playbook gives actionable steps to transform the status quo, recognizing that alternatives to overdraft are needed. “Covering short-term liquidity needs will always play a fundamental role in the banking system,” said Leonard. “The question is how to best serve consumers in a way that is responsible, compliant and ensures that people have the ability to repay the liquidity provided to them. And, even more importantly, community financial institutions will win where they allow consumers the choice of which short-term liquidity option makes best sense for them, such as responsible short-term small-dollar loans.”

Velocity is providing this Playbook as a value-added service exclusively to existing clients.

For more information about the Playbook and to download an Executive Summary available to all financial institutions, click here.

Current Velocity Solutions clients, please contact your Client Service Manager if you have not received your invitation to access the Playbook.

For immediate inquiries, please contact us at info@myvelocity.com. This mailbox is continuously monitored.

