Home Business Wire Velocity Solutions Launches Overdraft Resource Center
Business Wire

Velocity Solutions Launches Overdraft Resource Center

di Business Wire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OverdraftResourceCenter–Velocity Solutions has launched an Overdraft Resource Center website channel to address the challenges faced by community financial institutions in providing responsible and compliant short-term liquidity solutions to their account holders, in response to recent news headlines about overdraft services and fees.

The Overdraft Resource Center was designed specifically to address the unique issues, questions and challenges of community financial institutions, which can differ from those faced by the megabanks which are often in the headlines. Velocity Solutions maintains one of the largest teams of short-term liquidity experts in the industry, and those team members leveraged their hundreds of years of combined knowledge and experience from working with financial institutions all over the country to create this new website channel.

“We’ve been continuously distributing content in the form of white papers, articles, videos and professionally recorded presentations from our in-person events, and now they are all in one centralized website location to better assist the community financial institutions we serve,” said Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. “Our goal is to help community banks and credit unions navigate the changing landscape and to help make sense of all the recent news headlines around overdraft and its associated fees. We also are leading the way in providing real solutions to challenges posed by these changes which focus on doing the right things in a compliant way. We are passionate about promoting education on this topic and helping community financial institutions around the country better serve their account holders.”

Highlights of the Overdraft Resource Center:

  • All original, educational content
  • White papers and articles
  • Learn about innovative overdraft fee strategies and alternatives
  • Best practices to position your institution for regulatory safety in a time of increased scrutiny
  • Video content
  • Outline of Velocity’s “Overdraft Strategy Playbook”
  • Consumer-friendly alternatives to overdraft
  • New content added frequently

Velocity Solutions has planned additional initiatives to help educate and promote responsible short-term liquidity practices and will continually add new content to the Overdraft Resource Center.

To visit Velocity’s new Overdraft Resource Center, click here.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

Contacts

Beth Planakis
Director of Marketing
954-847-5812

beth@myvelocity.com

Articoli correlati

Applied BioCode Announces Exclusive Partner Distribution Agreement with Hardy Diagnostics, Further Broadens Reach of BioCode® MDx-3000 System into Hospitals and Reference Laboratories in the...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hardy Diagnostics Now Offers the BioCode® MDx-3000 Exclusive U.S. Distribution of the Automated High Throughput Multiplex Molecular Diagnostic System SANTA FE...
Continua a leggere

Econolite and PTV Group Join Forces to Leverage Growth Potential in the Global Market for Smart and Sustainable Mobility Solutions

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bridgepoint and Porsche SE back partnership between two leading brands in their respective North American and European markets, creating...
Continua a leggere

Worldwide Hardcopy Peripherals Shipments Were Down 17.6% Year Over Year in the Fourth Quarter of 2021, According to IDC

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HCP--The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market saw unit shipments decline 17.6% year over year to 22.3 million...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Applied BioCode Announces Exclusive Partner Distribution Agreement with Hardy Diagnostics, Further Broadens Reach of...

Business Wire