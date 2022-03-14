Velocity Solutions Launches Overdraft Resource Center

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OverdraftResourceCenter–Velocity Solutions has launched an Overdraft Resource Center website channel to address the challenges faced by community financial institutions in providing responsible and compliant short-term liquidity solutions to their account holders, in response to recent news headlines about overdraft services and fees.

The Overdraft Resource Center was designed specifically to address the unique issues, questions and challenges of community financial institutions, which can differ from those faced by the megabanks which are often in the headlines. Velocity Solutions maintains one of the largest teams of short-term liquidity experts in the industry, and those team members leveraged their hundreds of years of combined knowledge and experience from working with financial institutions all over the country to create this new website channel.

“We’ve been continuously distributing content in the form of white papers, articles, videos and professionally recorded presentations from our in-person events, and now they are all in one centralized website location to better assist the community financial institutions we serve,” said Christopher Leonard, CEO of Velocity Solutions. “Our goal is to help community banks and credit unions navigate the changing landscape and to help make sense of all the recent news headlines around overdraft and its associated fees. We also are leading the way in providing real solutions to challenges posed by these changes which focus on doing the right things in a compliant way. We are passionate about promoting education on this topic and helping community financial institutions around the country better serve their account holders.”

Highlights of the Overdraft Resource Center:

All original, educational content

White papers and articles

Learn about innovative overdraft fee strategies and alternatives

Best practices to position your institution for regulatory safety in a time of increased scrutiny

Video content

Outline of Velocity’s “Overdraft Strategy Playbook”

Consumer-friendly alternatives to overdraft

New content added frequently

Velocity Solutions has planned additional initiatives to help educate and promote responsible short-term liquidity practices and will continually add new content to the Overdraft Resource Center.

To visit Velocity’s new Overdraft Resource Center, click here.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

