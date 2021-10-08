Velo3D to Ring Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange

Founder and CEO Benny Buller, CMO Renette Youssef, and CFO Bill McCombe to Lead the Ceremonial Bell-ringing Event in Honor of the Company’s Public Debut

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD), a leading additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical metal parts, today announced company executives will ring the Closing Bell of the New York Stock Exchange on October 7, 2021, to commemorate the company’s trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The ceremonial event will be led by CEO and Founder Benny Buller, CMO Renette Youssef, CFO Bill McCombe, and members of the Velo3D executive team.

“It’s amazing that in just a little over three years, our team at Velo3D went from coming out of stealth mode to becoming a publicly-traded company on the New York Stock Exchange,” said Benny Buller, CEO and Founder at Velo3D. “Congratulations to the entire team at Velo3D on this notable milestone and thank you for all your dedication and hard work. Together, we are solving problems that no one else can for some of the most advanced technology companies in the world and I firmly believe that we have only scratched the surface of our potential.”

To watch Velo3D ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, visit its website livestream before 4:00 p.m. EDT. A recording of the bell ringing will also be made available on the New York Stock Exchange website. Photos of the event will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Velo3D:

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure™ quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion™ manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire® system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The Company’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations, hopes, believes, intentions or strategies for the future. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

