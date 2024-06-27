Home Business Wire Vehlo’s Dealerlogix Becomes Newest Participating Certified Service Lane Tool Partner for General...
Vehlo’s Dealerlogix Becomes Newest Participating Certified Service Lane Tool Partner for General Motors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dealerlogix, a leading all-in-one fixed operations software suite for automotive dealership service departments, announced that General Motors has approved it to participate in its Service Lane Tool Program. Dealerlogix, driven by Vehlo, is an all-in-one solution for dealership fixed operations, providing retention text communications through its own best-in-class Text2Drive product, online service scheduling, service valet, service lane check-in, multipoint vehicle inspections with video and pictures, mobile payments with fraud protection, bilateral DMS communications, and more.


“Dealerlogix has a reputation of working both independently without DMS integrations and seamlessly with DMS companies to provide a great customer and dealership experience for vehicle maintenance, repairs, and payment,” said David Stalzer, Vice President of OEM Strategy and Partner Growth for Vehlo. “We are truly honored to partner with another premier Original Equipment Manufacturer like General Motors to help their dealerships offer easy repair and payment experiences that create lifelong customers for them.”

Dealerlogix passed a rigorous evaluation process with GM to ensure critical features and seamless integrations are available to GM dealerships, providing an effortless experience for online appointment scheduling, valet pickup & drop-off, repair order write-ups, digital multipoint inspections with e-Approvals, texting and mobile bill pay, all from the comfort of a customer’s mobile phone.

“Our proven platform meets General Motors’ high standards, and the best part is that Dealerlogix creates transparency to help the customer feel they are an important piece in their repair process. When communication is clear, a customer’s trust is gained,” said Euwart Anderson, the Executive Vice President for Vehlo.

Dealerlogix is part of the Vehlo platform, which includes Service Lane eAdvisor, Text2Drive, Rapid Recon, and Velocity Automotive as part of their Dealership Software Division. To learn more about GM’s Service Lane Tool Program and Dealerlogix, visit www.dealerlogix.com

About Dealerlogix

Dealerlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for fixed operations departments of franchised automotive dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. The true all-in-one dealership software enables dealers to streamline service lane efficiency and improve customer satisfaction scores, retention, and profits. Dealerlogix’s robust, customizable and easy-to-use suite of products eliminates the need for multiple tech tools and optimizes the dealership service experience. Accessible from any device, Dealerlogix features scheduling, service write-up, multi-point inspection, video walk around, tire tool, parts identifier, video ASR, e-signature, digital billing and payments, mobile checkout, text communication, and Service Valet. The combination of a thoughtful user interface and targeted process automation provides a unified experience for service advisors, technicians, parts personnel, billing, management and BDCs. To learn more, visit dealerlogix.com.

