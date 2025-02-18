Veeam, the World’s #1 Leader in Data Resilience, Radically Simplifies Disaster Recovery for Microsoft Hyper-V through Orchestration

The addition of orchestration for Hyper-V to Veeam Data Platform Premium extends data portability by delivering true end-to-end planned data migration and a zero data loss configuration

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataProtection--Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced it’s bringing the industry’s leading recovery orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V customers as part of the Veeam Data Platform. Veeam Recovery Orchestrator simplifies and automates the disaster recovery planning, testing, and execution process. It allows organizations to create, manage, and test disaster recovery plans in a streamlined manner, ensuring quick and effective recovery of their data when an outage or disaster strikes. Building on Veeam Data Platform’s industry-leading cyber resilience—malware scanning, IoC detection, and proactive threat scanning—enhanced Hyper-V orchestration delivers faster recovery, stronger defenses, and maximum uptime.

Available to Veeam Data Platform Premium customers, Orchestrator now supports disaster recovery (DR) orchestration of Hyper-V machines and also orchestrates the recovery of other machines to Hyper-V, enhancing data portability as organizations explore or transition to new hypervisors. This support allows for seamless migration from VMware vSphere to Microsoft Hyper-V, ensuring that organizations can achieve resilience at scale and quickly recover business operations in minutes when a disaster occurs.

“Our mission is to deliver data resilience to ensure every customer has their data when and where they need it. Data will inevitably be compromised – whether by threat actors or human error – so having a rapid and confident recovery process in place is crucial. Veeam makes sure organizations are ready for the unexpected and that business keeps running regardless,” said John Jester, Chief Revenue Officer at Veeam.

“This latest release of Orchestrator introduces support for Hyper-V alongside existing support for VMware; it’s part of our commitment to support the systems customers are relying on or adopting. This not only enhances Veeam Data Platform Premium Edition, but also empowers customers to execute true end-to-end planned migrations with confidence. Our zero data loss configuration ensures that businesses can transition smoothly and securely, minimizing downtime and safeguarding their critical data for a seamless migration process,” Jester continued.

Veeam Recovery Orchestrator helps organizations achieve even greater data resilience, reduce downtime, and protect vital data and applications, as well as Data Portability across workloads. Key highlights include:

Seamless Data Portability: Facilitates automated movement of data across different platforms; Eliminates vendor lock-in, allowing users to switch between environments without constraints.

Facilitates automated movement of data across different platforms; Eliminates vendor lock-in, allowing users to switch between environments without constraints. Freedom to Migrate: Users can migrate to new hypervisors or the cloud without needing to adopt a new backup vendor; Reduces complexities and accelerates the migration process.

Users can migrate to new hypervisors or the cloud without needing to adopt a new backup vendor; Reduces complexities and accelerates the migration process. Automation and Orchestration Plans: Provides structured and automated migration processes that are both documented and tested for governance purposes; Saves time and reduces costs for organizations undergoing migration.

Provides structured and automated migration processes that are both documented and tested for governance purposes; Saves time and reduces costs for organizations undergoing migration. Real Value for VMware and Hyper-V Customers: Helps ensures a smooth transition of data with minimal disruption without the need to learn new backup solutions or deal with educational barriers when changing hypervisors.

Veeam Data Platform Premium Edition, including Veeam Recovery Orchestrator v7.2, is now available. To learn more about Veeam, visit https://www.veeam.com.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

“With data now spread across 192 servers, Kubernetes clusters, SaaS and serverless applications, and various cloud platforms, orchestration is essential for timely data recovery. It embodies resiliency, restoring interconnected systems to their expected state after disruptions, allowing businesses to resume operations. Veeam Recovery Orchestrator's support for Hyper-V significantly enhances infrastructure for existing Veeam and Microsoft users and offers a straightforward transition for those moving away from VMware. While planning and testing a single workload recovery is manageable, orchestration is critical for ensuring business continuity in today's complex environment.” – John Annand, Practice Lead Infrastructure, Info-Tech Research Group

“The beauty of Veeam Orchestrator in terms of making sure we're compliant from a business continuity perspective is in running tests every quarter. We make sure that all the machines – whether Windows, Linux, or anything in between – come back online. Veeam Orchestrator gives us a fantastic output showing what worked, what didn't work, and what we need to fix. We can recover instantly, and we can prove it. This proof gives us everything we need to match – not just checking the box for compliance purposes, but to get back online with a really aggressive RTO.” – Jim Ballowe, Chief Information Officer at Esquire Deposition Solutions, LLC

