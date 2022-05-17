Veeam North America Impact Partner Award Winners Announced

Veeam recognizes 11 partners during VeeamON 2022 who have demonstrated outstanding performance and expertise in delivering modern data protection solutions across the region

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DataProtection--Veeam® Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced the winners of the seventh annual Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ for North America during VeeamON 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. With a 100-percent channel ecosystem, Veeam recognizes 11 North American ProPartners and Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in providing first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

“Now more than ever, businesses realize the importance of their data on overall business objectives and success, and protecting that data from cyberattacks, ransomware and human errors is paramount,” said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channel at Veeam. “Throughout the challenges of the past year, we’ve collaborated with our partners to ensure their customers’ data was protected across multiple environments, whether Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS or Kubernetes. I applaud our partners for their collaboration and commitment in 2021, and their contribution to our mutual success. I’m especially proud of our 2021 Veeam Impact Partner Award winners and am excited to celebrate their achievements this week as part of VeeamON 2022, the Modern Data Protection event of the year.”

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2021 Veeam Impact Partner Awards:

Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, United States: CDW

CDW Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Canada: SoftChoice Canada

SoftChoice Canada Veeam Distributor of the Year, North America: Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America: Ahead

Ahead Veeam Impact Federal Partner of the Year: Insight

Insight Veeam Growth Partner of the Year, North America: Connection

Connection Veeam Value-Added Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America: The Lillis Technology Group

“The Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022 finds that 67% of businesses are turning to cloud-based solutions to protect their data,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Americas Cloud at Veeam. “As the demand for cloud is accelerated by remote workforces and security threats, Cloud adoption is rapidly increasing, service providers are evaluating their strategy to remain competitive and provide differentiated cloud solutions and services. The VCSP program not only arms our partners with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful solutions to achieve this, but also the latest tools, first-class support, and the most valuable training and education to ensure their profitability and mutual success. I commend our entire partner ecosystem and congratulate our award winners for their dedication, collaboration and desire to deliver the most efficient and trusted data protection products, while providing customers with a seamless experience.”

The following VCSP partners received honors for the 2021 Veeam Impact Partner Awards:

Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America: iland, an 11:11 Systems Company

iland, an 11:11 Systems Company Veeam Cloud & Service Provider of the Year, Canada: Storagepipe

Storagepipe Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, North America: Involta

Involta Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America: HostedBizz

“IT partners have always been an important link between leading vendors and their customers,” said Kevin Rhone, Practice Director, Channel Acceleration, ESG Division of TechTarget. “The value of a strong ecosystem is even more important today with data backup and recovery acting as the backbone for comprehensive cloud data management. We believe partners will play an increasing and critical role supporting the generational changes in the way customers now must look to leverage data and consume IT. Top IT vendors like Veeam are doubling down on commitment to their partners, and in doing so are breaking away from the pack.”

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. The company provides a single platform for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. Veeam customers are confident their apps and data are protected from ransomware, disaster and harmful actors and always available with the most simple, flexible, reliable and powerful platform in the industry. Veeam protects over 400,000 customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the Global 2,000. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.

