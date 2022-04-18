Vector Remote Care Announces New Cardiac Care Platform to Empower Patient Monitoring

Industry leader in remote cardiac device monitoring launching Vector Patient Care Platform to improve patience compliance at Heart Rhythm Society Conference

BEND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vector Remote Care, an industry pioneer in remote cardiac device monitoring with more than 250 years of collective cardiac expertise, today announced the launch of Vector Patient Care Platform, its new cardiac remote patient compliance and management software. The company will showcase the platform for the first time at Heart Rhythm Society’s annual conference, April 28th – May 1, in San Francisco.

Since its launch in 2014, Vector has built tools to optimize every aspect of running a cardiac device remote monitoring program, improving clinic efficiency, revenue, and patient care. The Vector Patient Care Platform will unify workflows across all cardiac device manufacturers and provide a complete historical view of patient care. The system will provide the workflow, analytics, and automation required to run a world-class cardiac device monitoring program.

Today’s announcement also means Vector’s new software platform will now be available to clinics and health systems that self-manage their monitoring programs.

“With the Vector Patient Care Platform, we will be able to offer well-staffed clinics the system we’ve used for years to maximize device transmission workflows and improve patient compliance,” said Kevin Hoffman, Vector’s CEO and Founder. “We’ve unlocked our proven system to free clinics from the burden of data overload and the challenges of poor patient compliance. This platform is more than just a data management system – it’s a patient care platform unifying workflows across all device manufacturers to provide a comprehensive view of patient care.”

Vector has built the industry’s most efficient reporting workflow system for device technicians and licensed providers. More than 60% of transmissions are filtered for not meeting clinical significance. Clinics define reporting protocols and system rules to identify matching transmissions to auto-prepare reports, ready for review by clinicians and licensed providers. If clinics need additional assistance managing transmissions, they activate Vector’s surge services to add trained and certified technicians or patient support.

With the Vector Patient Care Platform, clinics will have access to VectorConnectTM – a patent-pending, automated, proactive patient outreach program that drives engagement through systematic, automated communication with patients. Text messages, phone calls, and letters communicate transmission confirmations, missed transmissions, and disconnected monitor alerts. Vector is the only company in the cardiac remote monitoring industry to provide engagement and visibility into patient connectivity.

Vector will demonstrate the Vector Patient Care Platform in booth 248 at the Heart Rhythm Society Conference. Those interested in a demonstration can book with Vector here.

About Vector Remote Care

Vector Remote Care, founded in 2014, is an industry leader in helping clinics manage their implantable cardiac device patients remotely. With 70,000 patients on Vector’s full-service platform and 75 full-time employees by the end of 2022, Vector Remote Care is one of the fastest-growing remote care providers in the United States. Vector currently assists some of the most advanced cardiology practices in remotely managing their growing cardiac implantable device patient populations and offers expanded services to manage hypertension and heart failure populations within one unified, scalable platform.

