Vector Capital Completes $100 Million Investment in Malwarebytes

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vector Capital, a leading private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses, today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced $100 million minority investment in Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection.

In connection with the closing, Vector Capital Managing Directors Sandy Gill and Dave Fishman have joined the company’s Board of Directors.

“ Vector Capital is a premier technology investor with a proven track record of building successful businesses, and we are thrilled to have them as a partner as we execute on our mission to create a safer digital world,” said Marcin Kleczynski, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Malwarebytes. “ We look forward to drawing on the firm’s significant resources as we seek to accelerate the rollout of new products and features designed to simplify cyber protection for consumers and corporations worldwide.”

“ We are excited to invest in Malwarebytes, a global leader in cyber remediation and protection, and support the company through its next phase of growth,” said Sandy Gill, Managing Director at Vector Capital. “ As cyber threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, we believe Malwarebytes’ products and services are more critical than ever. We look forward to working closely with Marcin and his team to drive innovation, capture greater market share, and capitalize on the many opportunities ahead.”

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel for Vector Capital. Fenwick & West LLP acted as legal counsel for Malwarebytes and Jefferies LLC acted as its exclusive financial advisor.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber-protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com/.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital is a leading, San Francisco-based global private equity and credit investment firm focused on transformative investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector oversees approximately $4 billion of capital across its private equity and credit strategies from a variety of investors including university endowments, foundations, and financial institutions. With our disciplined approach to valuation and deep-rooted operational experience, Vector has generated competitive returns and established a successful track record spanning nearly 25 years. For more information, please visit www.vectorcapital.com.

