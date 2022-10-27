<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Vecima Announces Q1 Fiscal 2023 Results Earnings Call Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 2 pm ET

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announces that it will hold a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to discuss its financial and operational results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

A news release announcing the results will be issued the day of the call before markets open. Sumit Kumar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Booth, Chief Financial Officer, will begin the call with their commentary on the three months ended September 30, 2022. Following management’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session for analysts and institutional investors.

To participate in the Q1FY23 teleconference, dial 1-800-319-4610 or 1-604-638-9020.

Alongside the conference call, we will be hosting a live audio webcast, available at:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/vecima2023q1.html

Following the call, the audio webcast will also be archived on the Vecima website:

https://vecima.com/investor-relations/earnings-call-archive/

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Contacts

Vecima Networks
Investor Relations – 250-881-1982

invest@vecima.com

