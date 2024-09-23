Vecima Adds New Feature Set to Terrace IQ™ for Smarter, Safer Video Streaming with Google Technology

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that its Terrace IQ™ commercial video gateway now supports Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) input with Google’s® Widevine® digital rights management (DRM) system.





Vecima’s Terrace portfolio gives operators scalable solutions to transition from legacy video systems to advanced technologies like Adaptive Bitrate streaming for bulk video delivery. Terrace IQ supports Secure Reliable Transport, high channel capacity, integrated transcoding, Pro:Idiom® encryption, IP output, and QAM output in a modular form factor.

“With the introduction of DASH input and Google’s Widevine DRM to Terrace IQ, we’re once again demonstrating our commitment to continuously evolving our portfolio in tune with the latest content delivery technologies,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “Our focus remains on providing video gateway performance that can be easily deployed in large numbers with operational ease, cost efficiency, and content protection.”

More information about Terrace IQ is available at vecima.com/products/terrace/iq.

