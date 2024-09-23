Home Business Wire Vecima Adds New Feature Set to Terrace IQ™ for Smarter, Safer Video...
Business Wire

Vecima Adds New Feature Set to Terrace IQ™ for Smarter, Safer Video Streaming with Google Technology

di Business Wire

VICTORIA, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that its Terrace IQ™ commercial video gateway now supports Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) input with Google’s® Widevine® digital rights management (DRM) system.


Vecima’s Terrace portfolio gives operators scalable solutions to transition from legacy video systems to advanced technologies like Adaptive Bitrate streaming for bulk video delivery. Terrace IQ supports Secure Reliable Transport, high channel capacity, integrated transcoding, Pro:Idiom® encryption, IP output, and QAM output in a modular form factor.

“With the introduction of DASH input and Google’s Widevine DRM to Terrace IQ, we’re once again demonstrating our commitment to continuously evolving our portfolio in tune with the latest content delivery technologies,” said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima. “Our focus remains on providing video gateway performance that can be easily deployed in large numbers with operational ease, cost efficiency, and content protection.”

More information about Terrace IQ is available at vecima.com/products/terrace/iq.

Google® and Widevine® are trademarks of Google. Pro:Idiom® is a trademark of Zenith Electronics.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com
Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com

Articoli correlati

SentinelOne Named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-powered security company named a Leader for fourth consecutive year MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$S #AI--SentinelOne® (NYSE: S), a global leader...
Continua a leggere

Liberty Broadband Submits Counterproposal to Charter for Proposed Business Combination

Business Wire Business Wire -
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) announced today that it communicated a counterproposal to...
Continua a leggere

Utility Trailer, Cargobull North America Unveil New Liftgate Battery Charger

Business Wire Business Wire -
Innovative, Uniquely Located Charger Outputs Up To 480 Watts (40 Amps) of Power to Significantly Extend Liftgate Battery Service...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php