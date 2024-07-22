VC3 Completes Acquisition of Inline Computer & Communications, Washington-based Information Technology Service Provider

RICHLAND, Wash. & COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VC3, a leading managed service provider serving municipalities and commercial businesses across North America, announced today the acquisition of Inline Computer & Communications, an IT services provider supporting Northwest businesses. By acquiring this highly reputed regional company, VC3 significantly expands its presence in the Northwest.





Ryan Vestby, VC3’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Longevity in the IT industry is difficult to sustain. Inline has served clients since 1988, and they’ve become a fixture in Southeast Washington. Not only have they mastered the basics of managed services, data backup, and technology planning, but they also specialize in compliance. Inline’s expertise in CMMC and HIPAA compliance, in addition to their IT and cybersecurity experience, will enhance our knowledge base at VC3 in these important areas. VC3 is excited to bring on this stellar team to expand our presence in the Northwest U.S. and increase our IT, cybersecurity, and compliance capabilities.”

Greg Hammer, Inline’s CEO, said, “At Inline, we’ve made it our mission to provide our clients with superior technology services, keep our lines of communication open with them, and speak in plain language so that they understand what’s going on. We have been in business in the Tri-Cities since 1988, providing support to a wide variety of industries and deepening our compliance expertise over time. When we looked at the years ahead, we realized that further growth in our capabilities and customer service needed to happen by partnering. VC3 offered a unique opportunity to maintain our company culture and continuity of service to clients while providing us a national backbone of support, resources, and expertise. Together with VC3, Inline looks forward to the next chapter of our business.”

Vestby added, “It’s important to note that Inline shares many of the same values as VC3—from process-driven IT management and support to a focus on community service. While the day-to-day of serving clients and running strong businesses can absorb our attention, both VC3 and Inline recognize that we are part of communities where our presence makes a huge difference to people’s lives.”

About Inline Computer & Communications

Inline Computer & Communications is a full-service technology provider. We have been in business in the Tri-Cities for over 35 years, providing support to many industries including medical facilities, dentists, construction companies, and professional services. We are a team of dedicated individuals that come together with the industry’s top tools and top-tier best practices to bring you the best customer experience that you can get in Southeastern Washington.

About VC3

VC3 is a managed IT and cybersecurity services provider serving municipalities and businesses throughout North America. Organizations come to us to help navigate the technology journey, and to get the expertise they need to manage cyber risks and IT infrastructure. Over 1,100 municipalities and 1,000+ businesses rely on VC3’s cybersecurity expertise, sector-specific focus, ability to grow with our clients, and relentless automation to manage, protect, and accelerate their organization’s technology. We can become your IT department, work alongside your internal IT team to make them more successful or help you with specialized needs such as cloud hosting, data backup, or application development. Visit www.vc3.com to learn more.

