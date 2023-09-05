VBA Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2023

Best Companies Group revealed their list of Best Places to Work in Insurance, recognizing employers like VBA for creating a culture where employees can thrive

GERMANTOWN, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VBA, a leading healthcare technology company, was recognized in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which highlights employers who establish workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and grow their careers.





“We are thrilled to be recognized with this award. All the success that VBA has experienced in the past few years is directly credited to our dedicated employees,” said Mike Clayton, President and CEO of VBA. “I am so fortunate to work with a team of talented individuals who are committed to making our company better every day.”

To be considered for inclusion on the list of Best Places to Work, VBA provided information on its workplace practices, policies and procedures, which made up 25 percent of the total score. The remaining 75 percent of the score was based on an extensive employee survey that evaluated core focus areas such as pay and benefits, role satisfaction, work environment, corporate culture and communications, and overall engagement.

“This recognition validates all of our efforts to establish VBA an employer of choice for people seeking a career in the healthcare technology and insurance industries,” explained Rosanna Zepecki, Director of Human Resources. “We have a strong culture of teamwork, and we are dedicated to helping our employees grow and develop.”

Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. They create the Best Places to Work in Insurance rankings based on their established research methodology, and they provide actionable data that companies can use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

VBA was one of 100 companies recognized on the list of Best Places to Work in Insurance. View the complete list of companies here.

VBA is growing and looking for talented individuals to join its team. Learn more and view open positions at vbasoftware.com.

About VBA

VBA is a leading-edge healthcare technology company providing an integrated suite of solutions for healthcare payers. Our secure, scalable solutions provide critical information in a timely manner, positively impacting member outcomes while reducing administrative costs. The healthcare system is complex, but with the functionality and interconnectivity of our solutions, VBA makes it simpler and more efficient for everyone. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

