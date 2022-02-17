VBA and PDHI Announce Partnership to Provide Digital Health and Wellness Solutions

VBA integrates PDHI’s digital health platform with its VBAGateway member portal solution.

GERMANTOWN, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VBA, a leading-edge healthcare software company, and PDHI announced their partnership to expand access to digital engagement tools to help people improve their health and well-being.

PDHI’s ConXus platform is a turnkey solution for digital health and wellness tools, such as health risk appraisals, self-management tools, point of care testing, and incentive management. Their tools are used by third-party administrators, health plans, and large employers across the country.

“Our clients are seeking to manage healthcare costs and improve engagement among the populations they serve,” said Michael Clayton, CEO & President of VBA. “By combining PDHI’s ConXus platform with our VBAGateway portal, we can support our clients in meeting these important goals.”

The integration between VBAGateway and the ConXus platform also provides seamless data integration and a consistent user interface across multiple devices, such as computers, tablets, and smart phones.

PDHI’s solutions have received wellness and health promotion certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for their health risk appraisal and self-management tools. By partnering with PDHI, VBA will be able to offer multiple programs, ranging from a basic NCQA-compliant health risk appraisal to more intensive engagement and outreach programs.

“We are excited about the opportunity to integrate our ConXus platform with the VBAGateway member portal,” said Jennifer Jolley, President & CEO of PDHI. “This integration allows members and employees to access the information they need to stay healthy while also meeting the needs of payers for quality improvement and compliance.”

About VBA

VBA is a proactive, leading-edge software design company providing comprehensive solutions to the insurance industry. Uniquely delivered on a secure, cloud-based platform, VBA provides one common architecture for all benefit administration. Our software development process focuses on continuous improvement to address market demands and ever-changing industry requirements. This empowers our clients to focus on business strategy and growth while streamlining their operations. Learn more at vbasoftware.com.

About PDHI

PDHI is a software organization that develops and distributes the ConXus Platform to support health plan, point of care, and employer health initiatives. Our solutions are integrated, flexible, and secure, allowing clients to focus on the delivery of program services rather than the development and maintenance of supporting technology. Learn more at pdhi.com.

