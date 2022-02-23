Vatom Metaverse Platform to Help Accelerate iHeartMedia’s Expansion Into the Metaverse

iHeartMedia Will Partner With Vatom To Create Virtual Experiences For Fans To Connect With Artists, Content and Brands; iHeart Also Becomes Investor in Vatom

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vatom™, a leading Web3 company based in Venice, California, announced today it will partner with iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America, to build virtual experience centers for fans. iHeart, which has also invested in Vatom, will also use its industry-leading consumer reach of over 90% of Americans every month to help promote the Vatom Metaverse Platform.

“ We’re excited to team up with Vatom to explore the future of brand and fan engagement in the Metaverse,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer of iHeartMedia, Inc. “ The Vatom team brings just the right blend of creativity, innovation and scalable technologies to ensure iHeart will deliver first-ever, one-of-a-kind experiences in the Metaverse and Web3 just as we do IRL.”

The Vatom Metaverse Platform will enable iHeart to offer fans one-of-a-kind iHeart experiences and access that unite its IRL live music and podcast events with virtual experiences, content, and competitions. Brands and advertisers will be able to partner with iHeart and Vatom to create entirely new ways of engaging consumers with gamified experiences and content in AR, the ability to collect and redeem custom Smart NFTs, collectibles, virtual merchandise. iHeart will also leverage these capabilities at both its live events in the ‘real world’ and in upcoming virtual events within the Metaverse.

“ We are excited and honored that iHeartMedia is partnering with Vatom and making an investment in the company. iHeartMedia’s history of being on the leading edge of technology, and their embrace of Web3’s potential, make them an ideal partner to help bring the Vatom Metaverse Platform to the mainstream,” said Eric Pulier, CEO and Founder of Vatom.

Vatom and iHeart have successfully collaborated in the past, including hosting an immersive social virtual event during the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and providing tokens at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival’s Daytime Village.

