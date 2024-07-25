Vatom CEO Eric Pulier at UNESCO HQ in Olympic city Paris, announces his appointment as Chair of the Global Esports Federation’s Digital Transformation Commission

Additional announcements include Vatom’s commitment to power UNESCO’s Fit for Life program

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vatom Inc. founder and CEO Eric Pulier spoke at UNESCO’s “Change the Game” Sport Conference in Paris. The event was attended by over 600 dignitaries and executives from Fortune 500 companies, along with Ministers and officials from around the world. In addition to Mr. Pulier, speakers included Paul J. Foster, CEO of the Global Esports Federation; Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO; and Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, founder of Yunus Sports Hub and the Grameen Bank.





In his remarks, Pulier praised the IOC’s historic decision to create the Olympic Esports Games and offered a future vision of Olympic Esports to include “virtual sports,” competitions that engage the body with advanced AI and visual recognition, enabling real-time remote competitions. He noted that these games will demand no less physical and mental excellence than today’s Olympic sports, while also providing an opportunity to drive inclusivity across geographics and economic circumstances.

Pulier also noted the rise of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), with its 173 Member Federations, as the peak body in the sector. He was honored to make the following announcements together:

First, Pulier will chair GEF’s Digital Transformation Commission (DTC), which convenes leading members of the world’s technology sector, bridging the understanding between gaming, esports, sports, music, entertainment, and technology. Additionally, Vatom will lead GEF’s Office of the CTO, which includes powering its interoperable fan engagement platform (GEFx) and integrating partners around the world.

As part of this collaboration, Vatom will develop a global token utilizing the new NFFT format that combines AI and embedded game designs.

Lastly, Pulier announced that GEF, Vatom, and Interface Technologies from the University of Cambridge have committed to delivering groundbreaking technology and expertise for UNESCO’s Fit for Life, the sport-based flagship program designed to accelerate COVID-19 recovery, support inclusive and integrated policymaking, and enhance the wellbeing of youth around the world. The program’s goal is to harness the power of gaming and sports to achieve measurable health benefits in schools across the world.

“We are excited to welcome Eric Pulier and the Vatom Corporation to our #worldconnected mission,” said Paul J. Foster, CEO of GEF. “As the world moves from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to Vatom’s hometown for LA28, the combination of world-class technology and GEF’s global reach will allow us to serve billions of esports fans worldwide and drive positive impact in the countries and communities of GEF’s 173 Member Federations.”

About Vatom

Vatom provides the world’s leading AI engagement platform. Vatom’s unique solution has been deployed by world’s largest companies, sports teams, and organizations, including Google, PepsiCo, P&G, Deloitte, EY, iHeartMedia, Dentsu, WPP, and hundreds more. https://www.vatom.com

About GEF

The GEF is dedicated to enhancing the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports. By bringing together athletes, players, and industry leaders on an inclusive platform, the organization stages innovative competition formats in global cities. With its flagship Global Esports Games (GEG), pro-series Global Esports Tour, and continental Marquee Events created with the world’s sporting powerhouses, advancing the relationship between traditional sports, esports, and technology. https://www.globalesports.org/

