Vatica Health Announces Significant Growth and Enhancements In 2022

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vatica Health, the leader in provider-centric risk adjustment and clinical quality solutions, today announced another year of significant growth.

Established in 2011, Vatica Health has pioneered an innovative solution that helps both health plans and physicians improve financial and clinical results. By embedding expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care, Vatica produces better and more compliant risk adjustment results for health plans, providers and patients.

In 2022, the number of health plan members attributed to Vatica’s program increased by over 30%, driven by its continued expansion of health plan partnerships and provider participation. Vatica drove significant geographic expansion by contracting with five new health plans in several new markets. Vatica is now working in more than 20 markets across the country.

Vatica has also made considerable enhancements to its technology, including new risk adjustment and quality of care capabilities. The company has invested in deeper EMR integration, which has greatly improved the provider experience and the time it takes to complete a Vatica-supported encounter. Through a unique integrated platform supported by dedicated clinical resources, Vatica is enabling more comprehensive clinical data capture at the point of care.

Vatica’s tangible results continue to drive extremely high client satisfaction. In 2022, Vatica achieved a Net Promoter Score (the leading measure of customer loyalty and satisfaction) from payer clients of +65, which is considered “excellent” by NPS standard classifications. In addition, Vatica is currently the top-rated risk adjustment solution by KLAS, an independent healthcare research firm, and was also named to KLAS’ Emerging Solutions Top 20 list specifically for “reducing cost of care” and “improving the provider experience.”

“As we reflect on 2022, we are proud of what our team has accomplished during these difficult times and how Vatica has evolved into the leading risk adjustment solution that greatly improves clinical and financial performance,” said Hassan Rifaat, MD, CEO of Vatica Health. “In these times of significant regulatory and legal pressure for health plans, Vatica’s rapid growth validates the need for solutions that improve coding and documentation, quality of care and highly compliant revenue.”

Founded in 2011, Vatica Health is the leading provider-centric risk adjustment and quality of care solution for health plans and health systems. By pairing expert clinical teams with cutting-edge technology at the point of care, Vatica increases patient engagement and wellness, improves coding accuracy and completeness, facilitates the identification and closure of gaps in care, and enhances communication and collaboration between providers and health plans. The company’s unique solution helps providers, health plans and patients achieve better outcomes together. Vatica Health is trusted by many of the leading health plans and thousands of providers nationwide. Vatica Health is a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.vaticahealth.com.

