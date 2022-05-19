VAST Data Answers the Customer Call For More Speed, Scale and Security With Newest Feature Releases

Over 30 new features being released between versions 4.2 and 4.3 of VAST’s Universal Storage offering, all directly driven by customer requests for product enhancement, reflecting acute customer-centricity and agility

Customers now enjoy a multi-protocol exabyte-scale flash system that provides fast object support for S3 bucket management, S3 object lock and S3 user policies

The new system creates a data security blanket for secure enterprises, locking objects and encrypting data using FIPS-grade ciphers

Remote-First-Company/NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VAST Data, the data platform company for the AI-powered world, today announced the latest versions of Universal Storage, bringing enhanced enterprise security features, performance and scale to its flagship software offering. With an install base of multiple exabytes and an annual growth rate of 300%, customers are continually challenging VAST with new feature requests to power their data-intensive use cases. This release, in total, represents more than 30 new features that have been directly requested by VAST customers. Testament to VAST’s distinguished R&D team, the average turnaround of “feature request to code” is four months.

“Since our founding, we have always maintained a customer-first mindset, continuously adding new features and functionality at a rapid pace to solve their ever-growing and changing application needs,” said Jeff Denworth, co-founder of VAST Data. “Ultimately, we work to foster a close collaboration with our customers whose use cases are our product’s North Star. This level of agility is never seen from legacy providers of data infrastructure. Our responsive approach not only helps our customers manage their data easier, it also creates long-term business partnerships with customers and the broader market that is good for VAST.”

VAST’s Universal Storage data platform provides customers with a cloud-native containerized storage architecture, and eliminates storage tiering to unleash insights on their massive reserves of data. Versions 4.2 and 4.3 expand on an already stellar feature set, while continuing to deliver increased functionality, scalability and security features — and still improving system performance. Notable features in the latest release include:

Enhanced Security

VAST expands protection against ransomware attacks with Object Locks. Customers can set policies on buckets and objects to make them immutable, preventing users and applications from deleting or modifying an object before its expiry. Admins can also use S3 bucket policies to define permissions, enabling secure identity and access management.

attacks with Object Locks. Customers can set policies on buckets and objects to make them immutable, preventing users and applications from deleting or modifying an object before its expiry. Admins can also use S3 bucket policies to define permissions, enabling secure identity and access management. Now generally available in Universal Storage, Indestructible Snapshots provide an additional layer of protection that safeguards immutable snapshots and policies from sophisticated external or internal attackers.

Compliance with Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2, using validated cryptographic libraries for encryption at rest.

Flexible Cloud Data Management

One platform that integrates S3 bucket management for integrated file and object storage. Customers can easily share data between file and object storage protocols — Universal Storage is the only platform that provides this functionality, giving customers the best of both worlds. Check out this blog post and deep-dive demo.

Further improvements to VAST’s centralized Uplink Cloud Management system include integration with Zendesk, providing customers with a smooth and intuitive support experience to create, track and manage their support tickets. For more information about VAST’s Uplink Cloud Management service, check out this blog post and deep-dive demo.

Enhanced Performance for Secure Protocols

Support for NFS4 over RDMA, delivering a performance boost for NFS4. By extending NFS4 over RDMA, VAST is increasing speed while providing customers with an enhanced security blanket via a Kerberized connection. VAST is the only vendor to accelerate NFS4 with RDMA, making it possible to power high-performance high-scale HPC, AI, media and analytics workloads with a simple and secure client interface.

Universal Storage versions 4.2 and 4.3 are available now. For more information on all of the features released, visit our website.

About VAST Data

VAST Data delivers the data platform at the heart of the AI-powered world, accelerating time-to-insight for workload-intensive applications. The performance, scalability, ease of use and cost efficiencies of VAST’s software helps enterprise organizations overcome the historic barriers to building all-flash data centers. Founded in 2019, VAST is the fastest-selling data infrastructure startup in history. For more information, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kirstin Bordner



press@vastdata.com