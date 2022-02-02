VAST Data Accelerates Global Expansion Plans Across Europe and Asia

Growth, Partnerships and Large Customer Acquisition Lay Foundation For Rapid Market Share Capture

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VAST Data, the storage software company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today broadened its international expansion plans as it continues to disrupt and modernize the legacy storage infrastructure market:

VAST has opened up operations in the UK, France, Germany, Israel, Turkey, Czech Republic, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and Korea. These will now be followed by further expansion across EMEA with Benelux, Switzerland, Italy, Spain and the Nordics, and in Asia with Japan.

VAST has also signed agreements with leading distribution partners across its international territories, including Spinnaker in the UK, Arrow Electronics in Europe, Logicom in Middle East and Africa, TechData in Australia, ASI in New Zealand and ASBISc Enterprises PLC in Russia, as well as Eastern and Central Europe.

Under the leadership of Peter Gadd, International Vice President, all territories will be supported by in-region sales, technical support, marketing and customer services functions.

By increasing its global footprint, VAST will be positioned to help more organizations unlock the value of their data, modernize their data centers, and prepare for the era of AI computing. This rapid expansion correlates with a global appetite for VAST’s offering as a modern alternative to antiquated HDD storage systems:

Since its launch in 2019, VAST has become the fastest-selling infrastructure startup in history.

in history. VAST’s Universal Storage platform offers organizations a modern alternative to complex, cumbersome and costly legacy storage architectures.

VAST’s Universal Storage addresses the challenges and compromises of scale, performance, efficiency and cost, helping data-driven organizations solve their strategic storage challenges in AI, big data and analytics, as well as data protection.

and analytics, as well as data protection. International customers that have already chosen VAST’s Universal Storage include Krystal in the UK, CeGaT in Germany, DUG in Australia and Agoda in Singapore, among others.

For additional information on this news, including commentary from our global customers, read the full press release on VAST Data’s website.

About VAST Data

Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data’s managed storage software unlocks the value of data and modernizes data centers in preparation for the era of AI computing. To learn more, please visit https://vastdata.com and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Kirstin Bordner



press@vastdata.com