Varsity Tutors Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022

Varsity Tutors ranks sixth among companies hiring remote workers

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced that Varsity Tutors has been named to FlexJobs’ 9th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. The list is based on an analysis of approximately 57,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. Varsity Tutors ranks sixth on the list of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2021.

“As a remote-first organization, a key competitive advantage has been our ability to attract top talent to our company, regardless of an individual’s location,” said Chuck Cohn, Nerdy’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Varsity Tutors is leading the shift from offline to online learning by connecting Learners with Experts based on individual needs, not geography, so it makes sense that we have a similar approach to how we run our business.”

Varsity Tutors has operated as a remote-first organization since it began hiring the company’s first employees more than a decade ago. Its remote workforce spans every discipline of the business, ranging from product and engineering to marketing and sales. It is a purpose-driven company that maintains its unique culture by attracting team members committed to its mission to transform how people learn through technology, and remaining focused on helping its customers achieve successful learning outcomes.

Varsity Tutors ranked sixth on the FlexJobs list of Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. Its careers page can be found at careers.varsitytutors.com.

“One of FlexJobs’ recent surveys found that only three percent of workers would prefer to return to the office full-time after the pandemic,” said Sara Sutton, Founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “The important role that remote work plays in today’s modern workplace cannot be underestimated, and smart companies, like the ones featured on this list, will formally integrate remote work into their business model for the long-term. Our intent in creating this list in 2014 remains the same in 2022, which is to help job seekers connect with companies that are not only providing remote career opportunities, but also leading the way for a more flexible future of work,” Sutton concluded.

FlexJobs saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2021 over 2020. While the increase in the actual number of remote job postings is notable, the growth in the variety of remote job titles and the range of professional positions companies are now allowing to work from home is also substantial. The majority of remote positions reflect manager and experienced levels, but at least 20% also encompass entry-level and director-level positions.

While a wide variety of jobs can be done from home, some of the most popular remote job titles include accountant, customer service representative, recruiter, nurse, project manager, teacher, web developer, and writer.

To view the entire 2022 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit: https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/top-100-companies-for-remote-jobs-in-2022/

About Nerdy

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

