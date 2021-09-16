Varicent Hosts Its First-Ever, In-Person EMEA Event, Varicent Elevate

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#VaricentElevate–Varicent, an industry-leader in sales performance management, is hosting its inaugural in-person European event, Varicent Elevate. The thought-provoking and entertaining event will be held on October 20, 2021 at The Langham hotel in London, a luxury, five-star hotel with a rich history and top-of-the-line service.

“This will be the first time the Varicent team can meet our European clients face-to-face and show first-hand how Varicent can help organisations streamline sales to drive growth,” says Matt Blanchard, General Manager of EMEA, Varicent. “I’m looking forward to hearing about our customers’ successful use of our solutions, but also the opportunities they face and how Varicent can help meet those head-on. We’ve got a great day planned and I can’t wait to see everyone at Varicent Elevate!”

Throughout the day, the Varicent team will cover topics including territory and quota planning (TQP), incentive compensation management (ICM), and revenue intelligence. Select Varicent customers will share their stories and detail their experience with Varicent. There will be networking opportunities, chef-curated food, and refreshments to enjoy.

“The European market is one of great importance to Varicent, and I value every customer we have there and am excited to be showing it,” says Marc Altshuller, President & CEO, Varicent. “Once we determined that an in-person event was possible, while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols, we knew we had to do it. We are committed to developing our products to best serve all our customers, and I’m looking forward to sharing our latest updates at an event that we plan to be the first of many.”

Varicent will be joined by special guests and have exciting surprises to share for Varicent Elevate, announced at a later date. Registrants are encouraged to check back to find out more.

For more information on Varicent Elevate, please visit https://elevate.varicent.com/.

Varicent is the leading provider of innovative Sales Performance Management software focused on helping organizations Plan, Operate and Pay to drive sales performance and growth. With a full suite of solutions to assist in smarter territory and quota planning, efficient lead-to-revenue operations, and the fastest and most flexible way to pay sellers accurately and on-time, Varicent is the trusted SPM solution for customers worldwide. Varicent combines powerful SPM technology with its augmented intelligence-powered platform to enable customers to quickly and easily see and address sales trends, problem areas, and opportunities by predicting outcomes and prescribing actions to optimize revenue.

