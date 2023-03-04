<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Varex to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire

Varex to Present at Two Virtual Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

  • Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference – March 14, 2023 at 12:40 pm ET
  • Sidoti Small-Cap Conference – March 23, 2023 at 2:30 pm ET.

Varex’s presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news at the dates and times listed above. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,300 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Contacts

Christopher Belfiore

Director of Investor Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.973.1566 | christopher.belfiore@vareximaging.com

Articoli correlati

CRISP to Expand Medicaid Redetermination Notification Project

Business Wire Business Wire -
Supports 1.6 million enrollees across Maryland so care teams know when patients are up for redetermination – and at...
Continua a leggere

2023 MWC Huawei Digital Leadership Seminar: Connecting Global Wisdom and Seeking Success in Digital Transformation

Business Wire Business Wire -
BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 1, Huawei held a "Digital Leadership Seminar" during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona,...
Continua a leggere

Cambridge GaN Devices Announces Latest Webinar: State-of-the-art GaN Architectures and Future Concepts

Business Wire Business Wire -
Second episode in series broadcasts at 6.00-7.00pm CET, Tuesday, 14th March: Click to Register CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

CRISP to Expand Medicaid Redetermination Notification Project

Business Wire