Varex to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference.





Management will participate in a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:00pm EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b584FfbtSOy7pvg9PiEx5g

A replay of the presentation will be available on Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news. The replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

