Home Business Wire Varex to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference
Business Wire

Varex to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference.


Management will participate in a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:00pm EST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_b584FfbtSOy7pvg9PiEx5g

A replay of the presentation will be available on Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news. The replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 70+ year history of successful innovation, Varex’s products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex’s X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose, protect and inspect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,400 people located in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

Contacts

For Information Contact:

Christopher Belfiore

Director of Investor Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.973.1566 | christopher.belfiore@vareximaging.com

Articoli correlati

Motorola Solutions to Showcase Video Security Innovation and Integration at GSX 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Rave Mobile Safety platform to provide emergency notifications to conference attendeesCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will demonstrate at GSX 2023...
Continua a leggere

NI Announces its Most Compact and High-Density Battery Cycler & Emulator for EV, Aerospace, and Energy Test

Business Wire Business Wire -
New solution enables high-power testing in small form-factor to address needs across industriesAUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NI, formerly known as National...
Continua a leggere

VRGL Announces Launch of Trailblazing Client Transition and Proposal Management Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
VRGL’s End-to-End Solution Enables Significant AUM GrowthDALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VRGL, a Client Acquisition, Proposal Management and Retention ("CAPM & R") solution,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php