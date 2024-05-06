Christian & Timbers Releases Proprietary Study on C-Suite Compensation Trends in Cybersecurity Industry; Reveals CEO Compensation up 7% in Past Year

Other notable trends in 2024 show a 21% increase in demand for Cybersecurity Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) and Chief Product Officers (CPOs)





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyber–Christian & Timbers, the first tech executive search firm, announced its release of a proprietary study today entitled: “NAVIGATING THE CYBERSECURITY TALENT LANDSCAPE: A COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS OF C-SUITE COMPENSATION TRENDS.” It can be accessed at www.study.christianandtimbers.com

Based on data collected from over 100 privately held cybersecurity companies, the study analyzes compensation for CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, CPOs, and CTOs from 2020 to 2024. It compares compensation variations by company size and funding stage, ranging from early-stage Series B startups to established enterprises valued between $500 million and $1 billion.

According to Jeff Christian, CEO of Christian & Timbers, “There is a war for talent as the world seeks to mitigate cyber threats. Attracting and retaining top talent at the executive level is paramount. The study offers critical insights into cybersecurity C-suite compensation trends, empowering companies to make informed decisions in talent acquisition and retention strategies.”

This proprietary study serves as a definitive benchmark for understanding cybersecurity compensation package structures. By analyzing compensation trends and patterns, the report provides invaluable guidance to cybersecurity executives and stakeholders, enabling them to navigate the competitive talent landscape effectively.

The compensation trends identified underscore the importance of operational excellence and innovative capacity in leadership roles within the cybersecurity sector. Understanding these trends is crucial for companies seeking to attract and retain top executive talent in a highly competitive environment.

Recommendations for Attracting and Retaining Cybersecurity Executives: The report offers actionable recommendations, including staying competitive with compensation packages, emphasizing non-monetary benefits, tailoring compensation packages to individual roles, communicating the organization’s value proposition, investing in talent development, and adapting to market dynamics.

Christian & Timbers has specialized in cybersecurity talent acquisition for decades providing tailored strategies to ensure leaders in cybersecurity land top executive talent..

About Christian & Timbers

Christian & Timbers is the first tech executive search firm. For more than four decades, the firm has been a leader in hiring top CEOs in every tech sector and has completed over 1000 CEO assignments for emerging growth to Fortune 50 tech firms.

