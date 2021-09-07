VantageScore Solutions Hires Capital Markets Expert Latonia Hubbs as Senior Vice President

As an expert in securitization, former ratings agency analyst will lead efforts in Capital Markets and Strategic Alliances

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VantageScore® Solutions, LLC, the company behind the VantageScore credit scoring models, announced today that Latonia (Toni) D. Hubbs has joined the company as senior vice president and head of Capital Markets and Strategic Alliances. Hubbs joins VantageScore Solutions after serving in multiple senior leadership positions throughout the loan underwriting and securitization ecosystem.

Hubbs most recently served as vice president, U.S. ABS (asset-backed securities) at DBRS Morningstar, where she analyzed various asset classes, supported ABS issuers seeking transaction execution, and led ratings methodology exercises and initiatives. Her experience includes transactions from pools of consumer loans and working with marketplace/fintech lenders across the credit landscape, including credit card ABS as well as auto loans.

“We are thrilled to add Toni to our senior management team at VantageScore Solutions. Toni’s deep expertise in capital markets strategies will provide VantageScore with great opportunities for market growth – especially among those involved in the securitization of consumer loans,” said Barrett Burns, president and CEO of VantageScore Solutions.

Prior to her tenure at DBRS Morningstar, Hubbs served as vice president for marketing and head of research and analytics at First Data, which was later acquired by Fiserv, where her responsibilities included the development of analytics to drive business development and corporate strategy. Earlier in her career Hubbs, as head of ABS management at Commerzbank AG (formerly, Dresdner Kleinwort), managed teams that oversaw various multibillion dollar securitization portfolios which included U.S. and global ABS.

Hubbs also served as vice president for capital markets services – risk management at GE Capital Corporation and as vice president and senior analyst at Moody’s Investor Services.

“The consumer lending landscape is rapidly evolving. Only the most innovative and inclusive approaches will achieve scale and success, which is why I am excited to be joining a company that is paving the way for industry change,” said Hubbs. “VantageScore has achieved success in its efforts to drive scoring innovation, which provides a great opportunity to capital markets participants who seek more accurate and transparent ways to assess risk. I look forward to educating investors, issuers and ratings agencies alike about the benefits that VantageScore can bring to securitizations and the overall consumer credit marketplace.”

About VantageScore Solutions

VantageScore Solutions develops consumer credit scoring models that combine the need for both financial inclusivity and dependable predictiveness. The company’s most recent models score 96 percent of the adult population in the United States – including 37 million more people than legacy models – without sacrificing safety and soundness. As a result, lenders using VantageScore can extend credit to those who have been historically marginalized, including minority and lower-to-middle income Americans. VantageScore credit scores are used by thousands of lenders, landlords, utility companies, telecom companies, and many others to determine creditworthiness. Additionally, tens of millions of consumers rely on free access to their VantageScore credit scores to monitor their own creditworthiness.

VantageScore Solutions was launched in 2006 and is owned by America’s three national credit reporting companies (CRCs) – Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Using a patent-protected tri-bureau methodology, VantageScore delivers innovative and more consistent credit scoring models across all three CRCs.

