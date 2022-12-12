Vantage Data Centers Names Purnima Wagle as Chief Information Officer

In newly created role, Wagle will advance the company’s technology strategy to support global growth

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the addition of Purnima Wagle to its global leadership team as chief information officer (CIO). In this newly created role, Wagle will advance Vantage’s internal technology strategy and drive technological innovation for the company, which has experienced remarkable growth across five continents over the last two years. Wagle’s remit includes overseeing IT, software development, business process improvement and automation systems.





An award-winning executive with an extensive global background managing large, decentralized teams, Wagle brings more than 20 years of experience in digital and technology leadership to Vantage. She joins the company from DCP Midstream, a Fortune 500 energy company, where she served as CIO and digital transformation leader, and won the ORBIE Colorado CIO of the Year award for excellence in using technology to transform an organization. In 2020, the Denver Business Journal recognized Wagle on its list of Top Women in Energy.

“As Vantage experiences rapid growth around the globe, continually improving our technology strategy and execution remains a top priority. Purnima’s extensive background in all areas of digital transformation, from data analytics to facility optimization, robotic process automation, information security and risk management, will undoubtedly drive industry-leading innovation and deliver results for our customers,” said Chris Yetman, chief operating officer of Vantage. “We are excited to welcome Purnima to lead our internal business technology implementations as well as liaising with our customers to ensure we are delivering the technology they require to support their businesses.”

“Vantage has proven itself as an industry leader during a time when we are experiencing explosive demand for digital infrastructure along with macroeconomic challenges such as security, environmental concerns and energy supply constraints,” said Wagle. “I am thrilled to help the company continue driving its growth and expand the breadth of results we provide for our customers across Vantage’s portfolio.”

Prior to her time at DCP Midstream, Wagle spent nine years at Flex where she served in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as vice president of business transformation, global procurement and supply chain.

She is based at Vantage’s corporate headquarters in Denver.

