Vantage Data Centers Breaks Ground on 192MW Campus, Enters Growing Ohio Data Center Market with Over $2 Billion Investment in Hyperscale Digital Infrastructure

Company announces first Midwest US campus amid compounding demand for digital infrastructure and launches local community partnerships

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced its entrance into the central Ohio data center market in response to increased demand for scalable and sustainable digital infrastructure in the region. Over $2 billion will be invested in the project, with more than 1,500 individuals employed across the construction and long-term operations of the campus. This will be Vantage’s seventh North American market in its expanding hyperscale portfolio.









Located just outside Columbus in New Albany, Ohio, the OH1 campus is Vantage’s first in the Midwest and will provide secure and reliable infrastructure for cloud technologies and artificial intelligence. Situated on 70 acres, OH1 will provide a total of 192MW of IT capacity across more than 1.5 million square feet. The first building is slated to open in late 2025.

OH1 will be built in alignment with Vantage’s “sustainable by design” blueprint and will achieve LEED Silver accreditation. The campus will be included in Vantage’s commitment to achieving net zero operational carbon emissions by 2030 across its global portfolio.

“We’re excited to add the Buckeye state to our growing North America platform. Ohio is a strategic market for us and our hyperscale customers, and we appreciate the warm welcome we’ve received from business, government and community leaders,” said Dana Adams, president, North America at Vantage Data Centers. “Our investment in New Albany will further strengthen the state’s economy and its reputation as a hub for technology and innovation, and we look forward to being a collaborative partner here in central Ohio.”

As part of its expansion into Ohio, Vantage is also launching two new partnerships with the New Albany Community Foundation and the Columbus State Community College Foundation, starting with its New Albany accelerated training center. These partnerships are part of the company’s dedication to workforce development to strengthen not only its own talent pipeline, but also bolster local workforce development initiatives, serve critical needs in local schools and yield a positive ripple effect by influencing key areas such as health, housing affordability and overall well-being.

In recognition of Vantage’s entrance into New Albany, earlier today the company held a celebratory groundbreaking ceremony onsite to mark the start of construction. Representatives from Vantage, the campus’ general contractor, Turner Construction, and leaders from local organizations were present for the event. Attendees included:

Chip Fellows, council member, New Albany City Council

Matt McCollister, executive vice president, One Columbus

Katy Trombitas, vice president of advancement, Columbus State Community College and executive director, Columbus State Foundation

Craig Mohre, president, New Albany Community Foundation

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vantage Data Centers to the New Albany community,” said Mayor Sloan Spalding. “Vantage has built a reputation for operational excellence in data centers across the globe, and what’s equally impressive is their commitment to minimizing environmental impact. Their values align closely with ours, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership for decades to come.”

“We are delighted to welcome one of the largest international data center providers to our state. Vantage’s entrance into New Albany demonstrates the significance of the rapidly evolving technological landscape of the region and underscores the need for strong digital infrastructure,” said Dave Brewster, managing director at JobsOhio. “Vantage’s investment will positively impact tech, innovation and the local economy through job creation and community engagement, and we’re looking forward to working closely with the Vantage team to maximize their contributions to the state.”

For more information about Vantage’s growing presence across North America, please visit: https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/north-america/.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.

