Vantage Bank Partners with Prelim to Elevate Digital Onboarding for Consumers and Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prelim, a Silicon Valley-based fintech leader renowned for its award-winning omnichannel onboarding solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Vantage Bank, a $4.4 billion Texas-based community bank.

Through this collaboration, Vantage Bank will implement Prelim’s cutting-edge onboarding platform, streamlining the account opening process for consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. This digital-first solution will replace the bank’s legacy in-branch systems while significantly enhancing its online capabilities.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering a best-in-class customer experience while strengthening our deposit base and deepening relationships with our clients," said Shawn Main, EVP and Chief Business Architect at Vantage Bank. "By integrating Prelim’s technology with our Fiserv Premier Core, we are not only optimizing efficiency but also fortifying our approach to fraud prevention and risk management. This is a transformative step in our digital evolution."

A recognized innovator in banking technology, Vantage Bank has a dedicated team of in-house developers who set high standards for technical excellence in its partnerships. The bank’s decision to adopt Prelim’s ready-to-deploy deposit origination platform reflects its strategic focus on innovation and operational agility.

"Vantage Bank’s team exemplifies a rare blend of vision and execution," said Heang Chan, co-founder and CEO of Prelim. "At Prelim, we are highly selective in choosing financial institutions to partner with because our success hinges on collaborating with partners that are committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences. As we surpass 100 customers nationwide without marketing spend, our growth continues to be fueled by strong retention and word-of-mouth from forward-thinking partners like Vantage Bank. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to supporting institutions that share our mission of reimagining financial services through technology and exceptional customer experiences."

Vantage Bank joins a growing list of institutions leveraging Prelim’s platform, including Texas-based Stellar Bank, Jefferson Bank, and United Texas Bank, all of which have adopted Prelim’s technology in the past year.

In today’s digital banking landscape, seamless, secure, and intuitive financial services are no longer optional—they are expected. Together, Vantage Bank and Prelim are setting a new industry standard, uniting technology and customer-centric innovation to redefine the future of banking.

ABOUT PRELIM

Prelim is a leading Silicon Valley fintech company providing omnichannel onboarding solutions for consumer deposit accounts, business deposit accounts, and treasury services.

Prelim Solutions empowers banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to digitize the customer journey from onboarding to servicing, improving the employee journey by automating internal operations such as reviewing, processing, underwriting, and servicing. Built by banking experts, Prelim’s white-labeled platform delivers a better customer experience through process automation for identity verification, issuing services from the core, and more. For more information, please visit www.prelim.com.

ABOUT VANTAGE BANK

Vantage Bank is a family-owned, $4.4 billion community bank headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The bank has full-service banking centers in Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio, with plans to expand further into the Dallas market. Vantage Bank is rated 5-Star Superior by BauerFinancial and is certified as a Great Place to Work. More information is available at www.vantage.bank.

Elise Burton

elise.burton@prelim.com