VanEck Renames Green Metals ETF to Reflect Copper’s Role in Global Electrification and AI-Driven Infrastructure

VanEck Copper and Green Metals ETF (EMET) offers exposure to copper and green metals essential to global electrification, AI-driven data center buildouts and modern technology infrastructure.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VanEck today announced that the VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) has been renamed the VanEck Copper and Green Metals ETF (EMET), effective February 13, 2026. The name change is intended to more accurately reflect the fund’s underlying exposures, particularly its meaningful allocation to copper alongside other metals essential to global electrification and infrastructure development. The fund’s index, investment objective, portfolio holdings, and management team remain unchanged.

Copper has long been integral to the fund’s investment thesis. As global electrification accelerates, spanning power grids, electric vehicles, renewable energy, data center buildouts to meet AI demand and more, copper’s unmatched electrical conductivity, durability and efficiency position it at the center of this transformation. The updated name is designed to clearly communicate copper’s role within the portfolio and the electrification value chain.

“Electrification is ultimately a materials story, and copper sits at the heart of it,” said Charl Malan, Senior Analyst of Global Resources at VanEck. “From grid expansion and renewable energy to electric vehicles and data centers, copper is indispensable. This name change aligns the fund’s identity with where capital is being deployed and where long-term structural demand is building.”

EMET provides exposure to companies involved in the production and development of copper and other metals that support electrification, clean energy, and modern infrastructure. The fund seeks to capture the long-term growth potential of materials essential to a more electric, automated, and data-driven global economy.

“EMET offers investors a targeted way to access the materials backbone of electrification,” said Brandon Rakszawski VP, Director of Product Management, at VanEck. “By highlighting copper alongside other critical green metals, the fund’s updated name reflects the drivers shaping infrastructure investment today and into the future.”

VanEck brings decades of experience in natural resources equity investing. The firm launched the International Investors Gold Fund (INIVX), the first gold-focused mutual fund in the US in 1968, and later introduced the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), now one of the most widely recognized gold equity ETFs. This long history of leadership in precious metals and natural resources underpins VanEck’s approach to identifying and providing access to long-term structural themes.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of December 31, 2025, VanEck managed approximately $181.4 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

VanEck Copper and Green Metals ETF (EMET) seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS® Global Clean-Tech Metals Index (MVEMETTR), which is intended to track the performance of companies involved in the production, refining, processing and recycling of green metals. Green metals are metals used in the applications, products and processes that enable the energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources and technologies.

Investments in companies involved in the production, refining, processing and recycling of copper and green metals used to facilitate the energy transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources and technologies are subject to a variety of risks. Under certain market conditions, the Fund may underperform as compared to funds that invest in a broader range of investments. There may be significant differences in interpretations of what is considered a “green” metal, and the definition used by the Index Provider may differ from those used by other investors, investment advisers or index providers. Additionally, there may also be a limited supply of companies involved in copper and green metals, which may adversely affect the Fund. Stock prices of companies involved in these industries referenced may not track underlying commodity demand.

An investment in the Fund involves risks, including those related to investments in green metals, copper and clean energy companies, the basic materials and mining industries, regulatory changes, foreign and emerging market issuers (including China), foreign currency fluctuations, small- and medium-capitalization companies, market and operational risks, index tracking, liquidity, trading issues, passive management, and concentration risk, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Foreign and emerging market securities may be subject to political, economic, regulatory, currency and settlement risks. Investments in Chinese issuers may involve additional risks, including government intervention, volatility, liquidity constraints and trade restrictions.Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

