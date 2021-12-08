Value Creed and NTT DATA Announce Global Partnership Providing CTRM’s First Seamless Commodity and Market Expansion Solution

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Value Creed, the global leader in around-the-clock CTRM platform managed services, and NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced their partnership to provide CommoditySmartTM, an optimised commodity trading and risk management solution designed to facilitate market expansion and business process optimisation. The solution combines the power of NTT DATA’S technology expertise and physical presence in over 50 countries with Value Creed’s specialized RunSmart™ CTRM managed services. The partnership enables global organisations using CTRM platforms to accelerate expansion and proactively resolve technical and functional issues.

“ By their very nature, CTRM systems are business critical and highly complex, making the skills needed to manage, monitor, and maintain them difficult to source and deploy at the rate modern businesses demand,” noted Priyankar Datta, Managing Director of Value Creed. “ Together with NTT DATA’s established physical footprint, diverse expertise, and product offerings, global firms can diversify faster.”

The global initiative launches with Value Creed and NTT DATA’s CommoditySmartTM Health Check, and CommoditySmartTM Robotic Process Automation analysis.

“ The global economy is expanding faster now than ever before in history. This relationship solves key barriers to growth and modernisation by accelerating access to new markets with a physical presence, technology enablement, and 24-hour service,” said Mark Slaughter, NTT DATA’s, Director of Commodity Management and Trading.

Value Creed’s RunSmart™ managed services will support NTT DATA’s global IT solutions developed over more than a half-century of experience and more than $2 billion investments in research and development. The company is a member of the Fortune Global 100, with over 130,000 professionals assisting businesses in more than 50 countries.

About Value Creed

Value Creed, LLC is the world’s leading dual time zone CTRM services organisation delivering RunSmart™, a revolutionary model for managed services and support model for driving value throughout the CTRM ownership journey. It delivers specialized CTRM solutions including: fast, non-disruptive upgrades, on-demand expertise, daytime and overnight managed services, Cloud migration, implementation, business process outsourcing, robotic process automation, DevOps, utility ISO management and testing services.

For more information, visit ValueCreed.com or call (833) 282-7333. Follow Value Creed on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernisation and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at NTT DATA.

Contacts

Travis Willoughby



+1 (214) 934-4520



travis.willoughby@valuecreed.com