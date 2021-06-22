Valor Backs Disaster Recovery Platform Arpio

Arpio’s SaaS platform is the emerging leader in the global $100B disaster recovery market for cloud-native computing such as Amazon Web Services and, soon, Microsoft Azure.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valor Ventures announces its investment in Arpio, Inc., which makes Valor’s eighteenth investment in fast-growth software based in the Southeast. Headquartered in Raleigh-Durham, NC, Arpio is led by co-founders CEO Doug Nueman, CEO, and Shaw Terwilliger, CTO.

Valor is the largest investor in Arpio’s first financing of $2 million. Valor General Partner Robin Bienfait joins Arpio’s newly formed board. In addition to Valor Ventures, participants in the round included Y Combinator, Uncorrelated Ventures, and a few angel investors, including notable SaaS entrepreneurs-turned-angel-investors.

“Arpio’s solution targets a huge and rapidly growing market. Arpio’s timing is about as perfect as it can be. All computing is modernizing to become cloud-native. All new applications are built from the ground up to be cloud-native. Arpio benefits from both trends,” says Bienfait.

“We are excited to have Valor Ventures as an investor,” remarks Neumann. Valor brings decades of experience investing at seed stage and helping entrepreneurs scale B2B software companies. Shaw and I are thrilled to have Robin onboard. She is an expert in cloud computing and disaster recovery from her experience running some of the most important Internet infrastructure, from AT&T’s IP network, to BlackBerry’s secure messaging network, to Samsung’s mobile phone business.”

Founded in 2015 to create premium venture capital returns with Valor’s Inclusion Premium strategy, Valor Ventures backs experienced founders solving big problems with software at the first professional round. We focus on the largest, fastest-growing region in the US, the Southeast, which features 40% of the U.S. population. Our mission is making inclusion the new normal in venture capital because diverse teams and boards produce premium returns. Our platform includes Startup Runway, the largest pitch event for pre-seed investment for underrepresented founders since 2015; the Atlanta Startup Podcast, the largest tech podcast in the Southeast; and Atlanta Tech Park, the 45,000 sqft innovation center dedicated to accelerating local tech innovation globally. Find out more at valor.vc.

Arpio is forging a new breed of disaster recovery solution. Arpio eliminates downtime for applications that run in the cloud by making it fast and easy to recover from major outages. With Arpio, disaster resilience is no longer a Herculean challenge that competes with core innovation in your business. Arpio can restore mission critical business services in a matter of minutes when cloud providers have problems, ransomware cripples a business, or DevOps engineers make mistakes. Learn more at arpio.io.

