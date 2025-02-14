Valmont to Participate in Citi’s 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides products and solutions to support vital infrastructure and advance agricultural productivity, today announced that management will participate in Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference.

Avner M. Applbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Liguori, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, February 20, 2025. The company will participate in a fireside chat at 1:00 PM ET. An audio-only live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Valmont Investors page along with a slide presentation, and can be found by clicking on the Events and Presentations link. The transcript, presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

