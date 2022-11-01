<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 cents per share payable on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. The dividend indicates an annual rate of $2.20 per share.

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we’re Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Contacts

Renee Campbell

renee.campbell@valmont.com

