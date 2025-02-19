Valkyrie to Make History with First-Ever Knowledge Graph Database on the Moon

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valkyrie, a leading applied sciences lab, announces a groundbreaking achievement in space technology: the launch of the first-ever knowledge graph database beyond Earth's atmosphere. On February 26, 2025, Valkyrie's revolutionary knowledge graph technology will embark on its journey to the Moon aboard Intuitive Machine's IM-2 Mission as a part of the Athena Mission Launch from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. A knowledge graph was strategically chosen in order to leverage advanced data compression (storage) and pave the way for future transparent AI infrastructure

This historic mission represents a significant milestone in both artificial intelligence and space exploration. Valkyrie's team of scientists will achieve an unprecedented milestone: building and deploying the first-ever knowledge graph database beyond Earth's atmosphere.

"Valkyrie has tirelessly, yet quietly, developed critical capabilities for industry and defense, including our knowledge graph technology," said Charlie Burgoyne, founder and CEO of Valkyrie. "This mission represents more than just technological advancement—it's a paradigm shift in how we approach data storage and processing beyond Earth's boundaries."

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Lonestar Data Holdings and the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, the mission serves as a pathfinder for establishing lunar data centers, demonstrating edge processing capabilities, and facilitating Earth-Moon data transfer. This innovative approach will test the viability of secure, off-world data storage solutions for government and enterprise customers.

Chris Stott, CEO of Lonestar Data Holdings, emphasized the significance of the partnership: "This collaboration will not only advance our understanding of data processing at the edge but also pave the way for future innovations in space data storage and retrieval."

The partnership between Valkyrie and Lonestar aims to create a lunar network of satellites that will provide unprecedented data security, protecting sensitive information from cyber threats, geopolitical conflicts, and environmental hazards. This infrastructure will be capable of handling various types of critical data, from classified government information to healthcare and financial records.

