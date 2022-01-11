Validor Capital Partners with Management on the Acquisition of Fi-Foil Company

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Validor Capital, a private investment firm, announced today that it has made an investment in Fi-Foil Company, Inc. (“Fi-Foil” or the “Company”).

Fi-Foil, based in Auburndale, FL, is the industry leader in innovative, energy-efficient reflective and radiant insulation barriers for residential, commercial, and agricultural structures. For over 35 years, Fi-Foil has been committed to the principles of sustainable construction, practicing energy conservation, and minimal landfill impact. This category of insulation is one of the fastest growing technologies in the world, and Fi-Foil offers the most diversified range of products and systems in the category.

Since its founding, hundreds of millions of square feet of Fi-Foil products have been installed in residential, commercial and agricultural structures, providing cost effective thermal performance. Fi-Foil develops, manufactures, distributes, and services this technology every day in an effort to deliver energy efficient solutions for the building envelope.

Matt Kaufman, Managing Partner at Validor Capital stated, “We are excited to support the team at Fi-Foil as they continue their legacy of manufacturing and distributing high-quality insulation products. Fi-Foil has been a leader in sustainable insulation for decades and we look forward to working with them as they move into their next phase of growth.”

Bill Lippy, CEO at Fi-Foil stated, “We are thrilled to join the Validor Capital portfolio of companies. They are an ideal partner given their deep building products expertise and success growing business both organically and through acquisitions. Working with the Validor team will allow us to strengthen our capabilities and expand our service offerings.”

The transaction closed on December 17, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Fi-Foil

About Validor Capital

Validor Capital is a private investment firm that provides liquidity to family and founder owned industrial, manufacturing, and service businesses in the lower middle market. We seek situations where we can partner with management teams to leverage our combined expertise and deep industry relationships to create significant value. For more information, please visit www.validorcap.com.

