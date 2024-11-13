Validic Advances Diabetes Care with Seamless CGM Integration into EHR Workflows

Innovative solution brings continuous glucose monitoring data and reports directly into clinicians’ hands, enhancing patient care and streamlining workflows.

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Validic, a leader in digital health and personalized care technology, today announced a significant advancement in diabetes management: the integration of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data directly into electronic health record (EHR) clinical workflows. This multi-device solution supports Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre portfolio within Epic and Oracle Health EHR systems, marking a significant leap forward in how healthcare providers access and utilize personal health data.





Historically, providers would need to log into separate portals or support different workflows for each CGM manufacturer to review the data from their patients. Additionally, it was cumbersome to document CGM data and reports into the clinical workflow. This new integration simplifies the process, eliminating the need for manual data syncing processes, extra logins, and multiple portals. Clinicians can now effortlessly view patient CGM data and Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) reports directly within the EHR patient chart. They can also save the report snapshot to the chart with a click of a button. This streamlined approach not only saves valuable time but also relieves healthcare providers from the burden of data management, allowing them to focus more on patient care.

“This integration is a pivotal moment in diabetes care,” said Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic. “By bringing CGM data seamlessly into the clinical workflow, we’re saving time for healthcare providers and we’re enabling more informed, data-driven conversations with patients that can lead to better outcomes. This is the future of connected care, and we’re proud to be at the forefront.”

Key features of Validic’s CGM integration include:

Data updates from device manufacturer clouds

The ability for clinical administrators to create customized programs with notifications for adherence concerns, data thresholds, or averages

Automatic data capture and documentation in patient charts

Accessible to all care team members with access to the patient’s chart, not just the limited users with portal permissions

Support for Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre portfolio among other leading CGM devices

Thirty million Americans living with diabetes could benefit from CGM devices, and many more people are now taking advantage of new over the counter (OTC) CGM devices to better understand their health and nutrition. This latest advancement from Validic streamlines clinical workflows and has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes by facilitating more productive, data-informed consultations.

Christy Limbers, Vice President, Physician Enterprise Quality & EPMO at Franciscan Ministries of our Lady Health System, emphasized the clinical impact of this integration: “Having CGM data readily available in our EHR workflow will be a game-changer for patient care. It allows us to make more timely and informed decisions, identify trends quickly, and ultimately provide better support to our patients managing diabetes. This kind of seamless data integration is crucial for the future of endocrinology and chronic disease management.”

About Validic

Validic Inc. is a digital health and intelligent digital care solutions company dedicated to improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. Through its technology and services platform, Validic delivers solutions to healthcare providers and organizations that improve operational efficiency and health outcomes.

Important Safety Information:

FreeStyle Libre systems are prescription only. For important safety information, please visit https://www.freestyle.abbott/us-en/safety-information.html.

