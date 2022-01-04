Valeo Receives CES Innovation Award for UV Air Purifier Technology

Valeo’s system eliminates 95 percent of viruses, including Covid-19

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valeo has received a CES 2022 Innovation Award for its UV Air Purifier, the world’s most powerful air sterilization system for bus and coach cabins.

The Valeo system upon activation eliminates in a single airflow cycle more than 95 percent of all viruses, including Covid-19, as well as any bacteria or mold present in the air circulating in a bus or coach cabin. Valeo-designed modules are effective throughout a vehicle’s journey with passengers onboard.

The Valeo UV Air Purifier uses ultraviolet rays in a “light labyrinth” that blocks the rays from spreading outside of a metal ventilation box to ensure that vehicle passengers are never exposed to ultraviolet light.

UV light only reaches air circulating in the UV Air Purifier’s ventilation box itself. The UV rays work as both a bactericide and a germicide to kill microbes such as viruses and pathogens. The effectiveness of disinfection against corona viruses has been scientifically proven in European laboratories.

Valeo’s UV Air Purifier is designed to be compatible with buses and coaches of all types and sizes, air conditioned or not. It can be fitted to new vehicles, as well as those already on the road. To date, more than 2,000 buses worldwide have been equipped with Valeo’s new technology.

Innovation is Valeo’s growth driver: in 2020, the Valeo Group devoted 12 percent of its original equipment sales to research and development and filed 1,174 initial patents. Valeo has nearly 20,000 engineers working across 63 R&D centers around the world to develop new technologies for safer mobility.

During CES 2022, Valeo’s innovations can be found at two locations: Central Plaza – Booth CP17 and Piero’s, 355 Convention Center Drive.

About Valeo – Valeo is an automotive supplier and partner to all automakers worldwide. In 2020, the Group generated sales of 16.4 billion euros and invested 12 percent of its original equipment sales in research and development. As of December 31, 2020, Valeo had 187 plants, 20 research centers, 43 development centers and 15 distribution platforms, and employed 110,300 people in 33 countries worldwide. More information is available at www.valeo.com.

About the CES Awards – The CES® 2022 Innovation Award program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of more than 1,800 submissions.

