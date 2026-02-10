Valentine’s Day: Tineco Offers for a Home as Thoughtfully Cared for as Your Gestures

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As Valentine’s Day approaches, taking care of one’s home becomes a true gesture of attention. To accompany this season dedicated to well-being and shared moments, Tineco, a global specialist in intelligent cleaning, is unveiling its special Valentine’s Day offers from February 9 to 15. A curated selection of innovative solutions combining design, performance, and smart technologies, created to simplify everyday life and enhance living spaces.

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist (Original price: €749; Promotional price: €549)

An iconic model of the brand, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist combines an aurora borealis–inspired design with cutting-edge performance. Its 22 kPa suction power and up to 50 minutes of runtime ensure deep, uninterrupted cleaning, while its ultra-slim 180° lay-flat design makes it easy to reach even the most difficult areas. Equipped with FlashDry self-cleaning and DualBlock anti-tangle technology, it delivers a smooth, powerful, and effortless cleaning experience.

View offer

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra (Original price: €449; Promotional price: €399)

Designed for high-traffic areas such as entryways, the FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra stands out with its ultra-flat 180° design, ideal for cleaning under low furniture. Its DualBlock anti-tangle technology, FlashDry self-cleaning system, and up to 50 minutes of runtime—automatically adjusted by iLoop technology—ensure spotless floors with minimal effort.

View offer

PURE ONE S70 (Original price: €449; Promotional price: €409)

Designed for everyday needs, the PURE ONE S70 combines power and intelligence. Its 200 AW suction effectively removes dust and pet hair from all types of floors, while its six-stage filtration system captures up to 99.99% of fine particles. Its 180° foldable tube and extended runtime of up to 95 minutes ensure thorough, precise, and comfortable cleaning.

View offer

PURE ONE Station 5 Pro (Original price: €499; Promotional price: €449)

The PURE ONE Station 5 Pro addresses cordless vacuum maintenance challenges with its intelligent 3-in-1 station. After each use, the Full-Path Self-Cleaning system automatically cleans the entire air pathway, preserving long-term performance. With up to 70 minutes of runtime, 175 W suction power, and iLoop technology, it ensures optimal, effortless cleaning—even across large spaces.

View offer

CARPET ONE Cruiser (Original price: €699; Promotional price: €549)

Ideal for restoring freshness and vibrancy to carpets and rugs, the CARPET ONE Cruiser combines washing, suction, and fast drying. Its three-level SmoothPower technology and DualCore PowerDry system at 75°C deliver deep cleaning, while FlashDry self-cleaning simplifies maintenance. With 130 W suction power and the intelligent iLoop sensor that automatically adjusts water flow based on dirt levels, the Carpet One Cruiser ensures thorough, even, and effective cleaning.

View offer

FLOOR ONE S9 Master (Original price: €699; Promotional price: €649)

The latest addition to the range, the FLOOR ONE S9 Master embodies Tineco excellence. Its ultra-slim 9.9 cm design, 23,000 Pa suction power, and StreakFree scraper ensure spotless, streak-free results. Thanks to ThermoBlast technology and FlashDry self-cleaning, the S9 Master projects a high-pressure jet of hot water and delivers continuous hot-water cleaning up to 90°C, effectively removing even the most stubborn stains while ensuring fully automated maintenance.

View offer

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

Chris.lxg@tineco.com