Vagaro Announces Inaugural User Conference, iconic.22

The conference will feature guest speaker Venus Williams, 4x Olympic gold medalist and champion women’s tennis player, as well as Tabatha Coffey, celebrity hairstylist, salon owner, and television personality.

iconic.22 will bring together professionals from the beauty, fitness, and wellness world to share industry insights, draw inspiration, and network through a schedule of educational panels, complimentary wellness classes, and breakout sessions customized for each vertical.

“There will truly be something for everyone at our first-ever user conference,” said Vagaro Founder and CEO, Fred Helou.

Discussions led by well-known industry experts & Vagaro Super Users will provide effective tips and leveled strategies for business and professional growth, helping attendees learn how to become an iconic leader in their industry.

The conference will be a two-day event held on September 25-26 in San Francisco, California, at the premiere venue, Bespoke.

The event will also include raffles, giveaways, and other special offers to be announced at the conference.

“We’re excited to kick off our inaugural event because our attendees will get the chance to not only grow their professional networks, but also hear inspiring success stories from fellow entrepreneurs, peers, and thought leaders,” said Helou. “We look forward to continue growing this event in the years to come.”

Other keynote speakers include John Hallberg, Founder of TheSalonBusiness.com, Luka Hocevar, Founder of Vigor Ground Fitness Professional, Cameron Kepford, Founder of Haus of Heir, and Lisa Suarez, Owner of Lacquer Gallery.

Early bird priced tickets are available now! To register, or to learn more about iconic.22, click here.

Sponsorship opportunities for iconic.22 are still available. If your organization is interested in sponsoring, please contact Senior Communications Manager, Elizabeth Olveda, at press@vagaro.com.

About Vagaro

Vagaro, Inc. is a leading business management and payment processing platform, and online marketplace for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries. Service professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia use Vagaro to manage, market and grow their business. Consumers choose Vagaro to search for and book wellness services on any device. To learn more, visit Vagaro.com and https://sales.vagaro.com

