UWorld Launches New Question Bank for Family Nurse Practitioner Students

With a primary care physician shortage looming, the latest learning tool helps students prepare to fill the gap by passing their ANCC or AANP certification exam

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams, today announced its new exam prep system to help family nurse practitioner (FNP) students practice, review, and prepare for their ANCC or AANP certification exam and advanced practice.

The Association of American Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of between 46,900 and 121,900 primary care physicians by 2032. Primary care is the clinical focus of the majority of nurse practitioners—in fact, nurse practitioners can deliver many of the services typically provided by a primary care physician. As patient demand increases during the physician shortage, more and more nurse practitioners will be needed to resolve patients’ health concerns. Accordingly, the nurse practitioner field is expected to grow 45% in the next decade.

“Many rural and other under-resourced communities rely on family nurse practitioners to provide primary care,” said UWorld’s founder and CEO, Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D. “UWorld is invested in providing the support and learning that will help more students succeed not just on the test, but in their career of providing essential medical care for patients as well.”

Nearly one million nursing students have trusted UWorld for their exam-prep needs since the company launched its first nursing product in 2015, and now family nurse practitioner students can use the newest question bank (QBank) to prepare for their ANCC or AANP certification exam. Developed by a team of nurse practitioners and educators, UWorld’s family nurse practitioner QBank combines the best of nursing knowledge with the real world of clinical practice.

This new study tool uses the same active learning model as UWorld’s other best-selling QBanks. The family nurse practitioner QBank includes everything today’s nursing professionals need to succeed on a high-stakes exam: exceptional content that supports different learning styles, innovative tools that maximize retention, and intuitive reporting to gauge performance and improve outcomes, all available on desktop and mobile devices. This tool enables students to develop critical thinking skills needed to succeed on the ANCC, the AANP, and in higher levels of clinical practice.

To learn more, visit Nursing.UWorld.com/FNP.

About UWorld

UWorld is a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld’s mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the ACT®, SAT®, AP®, AANP®, ANCC®, CFA®, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, USMLE®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every exam topic. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Kristen Plemon



kristen@prwithpanache.com

(616) 994-2869