UVDI Announces Promotion of Kristine Steely to Vice President, Global Sales

VALENCIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UltraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a leading global manufacturer of advanced Ultraviolet technology for Indoor Air Quality and Hospital Room Disinfection, today announced the promotion of Kristine Steely to Vice President, Global Sales, effective December 1st. In her new role, Steely will oversee UVDI’s Global Sales strategy and execution across its product portfolio. As part of her appointment, Steely will also join the Company’s Executive Committee, which oversees Policy and Strategy.





Steely brings over 20 years of Sales leadership and experience in the Healthcare and capital equipment sectors. As National Sales Director, UVDI MED, since May 2020, Steely has helped build a thriving Healthcare business and Sales organization.

“This promotion to an expanded role reflects Kristine’s inspiring leadership, commitment to our global stakeholders and dedication to the development of a world-class Sales organization,” said Richard Hayes, President, UVDI. “Since joining UVDI in 2020, Kristine has been instrumental to UVDI’s growth and performance; as UVDI celebrates our 30th anniversary of providing advanced UV-C Air and Surface disinfection technology across the globe, Kristine’s expertise and dedication to our customers, partners and Team are invaluable assets.”

About UVDI

Established in 1992, UVDI’s Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced UV-C solutions that disinfect the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI UV air and surface disinfection technology is designed and manufactured in California, applying deep Research and Development excellence and 73 years of Family expertise. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by more than 1,100 leading hospitals in 27 countries, where it has been independently proven effective in over 15 peer-reviewed, published hospital studies. UVDI proven UV Indoor Air Quality solutions are installed globally in over 10,000 Commercial facilities. UVDI is proud to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

Contacts

Will Gerard



Director of Global Marketing and Product Strategy



will.gerard@uvdi.com | 661.289.2741