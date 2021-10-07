Utility Industry Leaders To Examine How Technology Helps Maximize Value And Serve Customers At Xylem Reach Conference

Sessions Planned For In-Person And Virtual Attendees

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem (NYSE:XYL) empowers utilities across the electric, gas and water industries to pave the way for future infrastructure through the adoption of smart technologies. This year’s annual Xylem ReachSM Conference will showcase the shift toward digital adoption and highlight success stories.

The 2021 Xylem Reach Conference, hosted Oct. 24-27, will provide a platform for global utility leaders to immerse themselves in technology and learn how to maximize investments in digitalization.

“Aging infrastructure. Severe weather events. The COVID-19 pandemic. These are just a few of the challenges utility leaders face every day,” said Colin Sabol, senior vice president and president, Xylem Measurement and Control Solutions. “The Xylem Reach Conference convenes our utility ecosystem around these key issues and provides the training our customers need to address challenges today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

For the first time ever, the conference will be hosted in a hybrid format – with in-person sessions in New Orleans and a two-day virtual conference. Both on-site and virtual participants will hear from industry leaders, network with their peers and have access to international Xylem and customer session content.

Register today to secure a virtual or in-person spot for the Xylem Reach Conference, and learn more about the health and safety guidelines for the live event.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Sensus

Sensus, a Xylem brand, provides remotely-managed products and solutions that deliver the right data at the right time for investor-owned utilities, cooperatives and municipalities. As part of Xylem’s digital portfolio, our smart devices connect with a variety of communication technologies to help customers make timely decisions that optimize electric, gas and water systems. Learn more at sensus.com.

