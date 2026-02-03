Utah Selects Raptor Technologies for Statewide Wearable Panic Alert Solution for K-12 Schools

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raptor Technologies, the leader in K-12 school safety and wellbeing solutions, has been selected by the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) as an integrated panic alert technology provider for public K-12 schools statewide. Raptor’s solution includes wearable panic alert devices that help schools quickly initiate emergency alerts and coordinate response across campuses.

Through state funding, Utah public schools can purchase Raptor’s comprehensive emergency management platform, which includes wearable panic alert devices for staff to quickly trigger emergency responses, as well as required safety, compliance, and preparedness training for School Safety and Security Specialists. These solutions offer a coordinated, compliant, and scalable strategy for enhancing school safety throughout Utah. According to state law, all public schools and charter schools must have a wearable panic alert system in place by June 30, 2026. Raptor commits that it will enable districts and charters choosing their solution by April 1, 2026, to meet this compliance deadline.

“We applaud Utah’s commitment to enhancing school safety through an integrated, statewide approach,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “By bringing together panic alerting, training and emergency response capabilities in one platform, Raptor helps schools improve readiness, streamline response, and better protect Utah students and staff.”

Supporting Utah School Safety and Compliance

By adopting Raptor’s end-to-end school safety platform, Utah schools can reduce safety risks, strengthen staff preparedness, and support compliance with state requirements. Raptor’s integrated solutions include:

Raptor Badge Alert™ for Utah Schools – A wearable panic alert device that communicates directly with local 911 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), provides floor-level location awareness and indoor mapping, and supports accountability and reunification during emergencies.

– A wearable panic alert device that communicates directly with local 911 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs), provides floor-level location awareness and indoor mapping, and supports accountability and reunification during emergencies. Raptor Drill Manager™ – Software that simplifies planning, scheduling, and documenting drills that meet and exceed state and district requirements, supporting audits and annual reviews required by Utah law.

– Software that simplifies planning, scheduling, and documenting drills that meet and exceed state and district requirements, supporting audits and annual reviews required by Utah law. Raptor Connect Digital Integrations – Connects Raptor Badge Alert™ to existing safety technologies, such as Audio Enhancement, enabling alerts and emergency actions to be initiated through one coordinated workflow and extending notifications and response beyond mobile devices.

Accountability and Reunification – Digital tools that give school leaders real-time visibility into who is safe, who needs help, and who is still missing. After an emergency, structured workflows licensed from The “I Love U Guys” Foundation simplify one of the most challenging parts of emergency response, helping schools reunite students and families with speed and accuracy.

– Digital tools that give school leaders real-time visibility into who is safe, who needs help, and who is still missing. After an emergency, structured workflows licensed from The “I Love U Guys” Foundation simplify one of the most challenging parts of emergency response, helping schools reunite students and families with speed and accuracy. Raptor VisitorSafe™ – included with the Raptor Badge Alert purchase, VisitorSafe provides proactive visitor screening capabilities while maintaining a streamlined and welcoming experience for campuses and school events.

Why Raptor Technologies

Raptor’s platform was designed to support Utah’s requirements for interoperable, accessible, and scalable panic alert technology across public K-12 schools. Key differentiators include:

Native support for The “I Love U Guys” Foundation protocols, with the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) fully licensed and engineered into the platform, helping schools minimize trauma, accelerate reunification, and help ensure students are reunited only to approved, ID-verified guardians.

with the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and Standard Reunification Method (SRM) fully licensed and engineered into the platform, helping schools minimize trauma, accelerate reunification, and help ensure students are reunited only to approved, ID-verified guardians. Scenario-based training using Utah-specific protocols , including lockdowns, evacuations, and medical emergencies, delivered within the same tools used during real incidents to build staff confidence and muscle memory.

, including lockdowns, evacuations, and medical emergencies, delivered within the same tools used during real incidents to build staff confidence and muscle memory. Support for compliance with Utah Code 53G-8-803 and Utah Code 53G-8-805 , including accessibility-minded features, drill and incident reporting, and documentation tools that help schools meet training, panic alert, and reporting requirements.

Utah Code 53G-8-803 and Utah Code 53G-8-805 including accessibility-minded features, drill and incident reporting, and documentation tools that help schools meet training, panic alert, and reporting requirements. Direct integration with 911 and emergency communications systems (ECCs) , supporting Utah’s requirement for panic alert systems to connect with ECCs. Raptor integrates directly with Motorola CommandCentral Aware, as well as RapidSOS, delivering enriched emergency data—such as accurate floor-level location, incident type, and initiator context—to first responders in real-time.

, supporting Utah’s requirement for panic alert systems to connect with ECCs. Raptor integrates directly with Motorola CommandCentral Aware, as well as RapidSOS, delivering enriched emergency data—such as accurate floor-level location, incident type, and initiator context—to first responders in real-time. Real-time alerting across devices, with campus-wide coverage through the Raptor Alert™ app on mobile and desktop, supported by Raptor’s dedicated low-range (LoRa) network designed with multiple layers of redundancy to help maintain availability during emergencies.

through the Raptor Alert™ on mobile and desktop, supported by Raptor’s dedicated low-range (LoRa) network designed with multiple layers of redundancy to help maintain during emergencies. Proudly provides hardware-as-a-service and manufactures all mapping and gateway hardware in the United States, helping reduce supply chain risk and support Utah procurement standards. Raptor also provides ongoing, 24/7 support and fully managed services throughout the life of the contract, including monitoring, updates, and device replacement as needed.

Aligned with USBE priorities for interoperability, compliance, and statewide scalability, Raptor’s integrated platform—from the wearable Raptor Badge to incident and reunification records—helps Utah public K-12 schools maintain continuous, compliant emergency documentation that supports active threat response, preparedness, and training requirements under Utah law.

With the June 30, 2026 compliance deadline approaching, Utah districts and charter schools can move forward with confidence. Raptor commits that it will enable schools selecting its wearable panic alert solution by April 1, 2026 to meet Utah’s statewide panic alert requirements.

About Raptor Technologies

Raptor was founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day. Today, Raptor is a school safety partner for 60,000 schools in 55 countries, providing SaaS and mobile technology as well as comprehensive training and consultation solutions across the entire school safety life cycle, ranging from crisis prevention and preparation to emergency response and recovery. Raptor’s globally integrated product portfolio supports a school’s foundation of safety and wellbeing, including Emergency Management, Campus Movement, Student Wellbeing and Safety Training and Compliance.

